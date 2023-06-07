Seneca High senior fined $300 in threats case that started with Instagram video

A Seneca High School senior's decision to post an Instagram video that featured what turned out to be a BB gun led authorities to investigate and charge him.

He was accused of the first-degree misdemeanor of making terroristic threats and four first-degree misdemeanor weapons counts for having a BB gun, a box cutter, a knife and sword in the trunk of his car in the school parking lot months after he posted the video.

The student's cooperation, remorse and lack of intent contributed to the prosecution's decision to allow the student to end his case by pleading guilty to one summary count of disorderly conduct and getting fined $300.

The case against the student, Cameron M. Stubenhofer, 18, was resolved Tuesday before Greene Township District Judge Susan Strohmeyer.

Stubenhofer waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a deal between the Erie County District Attorney's Office and the defense. All other charges were dropped.

Strohmeyer could have jailed Stubenhofer for up to 90 days for his summary conviction. She declined to incarcerate him, but fined him the maximum amount of $300, plus costs. Stubenhofer owes a total of $468.25, according to court records.

Student set to graduate, which DA said influenced deal

The prosecutor, Chief Deputy District Attorney Gregory Reichart, said the plea deal grew out of Stubenhofer's immediate and full cooperation with police, his remorse over the incident and his lack of intent to harm anyone at the school. Reichart said Stubenhofer's commitment to finish his senior year online and graduate also influenced the plea deal.

Graduation is Friday for the 413-student Seneca High School, in the Wattsburg Area School District.

Reichart said the District Attorney's Office authorizes charges over allegations of school threats with a willingness to gauge the seriousness of the threats as the cases proceed to court.

"We have to address this," Reichart said of school threats.

Stubenhofer's lawyer, Gary Kern, an assistant public defender, declined to comment.

Ken Berlin, superintendent of the Wattsburg Area School District, said the district followed all its procedures in handling the incident and cooperated with state police.

"I have faith that the authorities and the District Attorney's Office acted in best interest of the school and our students," Berlin said Tuesday.

Berlin was not in court Tuesday. He said Seneca's principal, Keith Miller, was present. The District Attorney's Office consulted with the district, Reichart said.

Video's caption read, 'I'm ready for school tomorrow'

The case against Stubenhofer originated in January, when his fellow students urged him to delete a video he had posted on Instagram that featured a black gun and the caption, "I'm ready for school tomorrow," according to state police. Police said the gun in the video was a BB gun.

On March 23, a parent of another student saw the video and alerted the school district administration, state police said. Police said an Erie County deputy sheriff and Miller, the principal, searched Stubenhofer's car in the school parking lot on March 23 and found the BB gun, a box cutter, a knife and a sword in the car's trunk.

State police charged Stubenhofer on April 5 with four first-degree misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon on school property and one first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, related to the video. The school district said Stubenhofer was also facing student discipline.

The filing of the criminal charges came as school officials throughout Erie County were on alert about possible gun threats.

Days after state police charged Stubenhofer, Erie police raced to Erie High School on March 29 to investigate a shooting report that turned out to be a hoax.

Authorities said similar bogus shootings were reported at schools around Pennsylvania on March 29, including at schools in Meadville, which led to lockdowns and heavy police response.

