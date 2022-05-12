Seneca man pleads down to misdemeanor in felony domestic assault case

May 12—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 58-year-old man from Seneca pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge in a domestic assault case and was granted a suspended jail sentence with probation.

Troy D. Surridge pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to an amended count of misdemeanor assault in a plea deal. He had been facing a charge of first-degree domestic assault and related felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and resisting arrest, all of which were dismissed under the terms of the plea agreement.

Judge Jacob Skouby assessed Surridge one year in jail on the conviction, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. The judge ordered that he is to have no contact with Tracie Surridge while on probation.

A probable-cause affidavit states that a Seneca police officer conducting a well-being check at the couple's residence May 7, 2021, found Surridge to be visibly intoxicated. While speaking with him outside the residence, the officer noticed Tracie Surridge coming from the back of the house and signaling with her hand that Surridge had a gun in the back of his waistband, according to the affidavit.

The document further alleges that Surridge denied having a weapon on his person several times to the officer before finally pulling it out when the officer informed him that he was going to search him for weapons. The officer wrested the gun away from him and spoke with his wife, who told the officer that he had been pointing the gun at her and at his own head before the officer's arrival.