Seneca man to stand trial on domestic assault charges

Jun. 28—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Seneca man accused of forcing his way into an ex-girlfriend's home and attacking her with a knife was ordered to stand trial Monday on three felony counts.

Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Levi J. Elsenpeter, 24, to stand trial on counts of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 5.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states Elsenpeter sent Brittney McHaffie a text message in the early morning hours of Jan. 8 threatening to kill both her and himself.

The document states that minutes later he kicked a door open to enter her home in Seneca and attack her with a knife. He purportedly pinned her down on a kitchen table with his forearm and was attempting to stab her when she took the knife away from him.

Elsenpeter then choked her to the point she almost blacked out before he finally let her go and left her residence, according to court records.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.