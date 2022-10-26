Seneca man's domestic assault charges dismissed

Oct. 26—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office Monday dismissed felony domestic assault and burglary charges that a Seneca man was facing when his alleged victim failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Asa J. Lazure, 24, had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree domestic assault and first-degree burglary. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed.

Lazure was charged with the offenses after an incident Aug. 13 in which he attacked his mother, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The document states that the defendant was "intoxicated" when he stopped by his mother's house and was yelling that he was "the Alpha." His mother asked him to leave and he purportedly grabbed her and threw her to the floor several times. She managed to get away from him and locked the door on him when he stepped outside her house. But he allegedly kicked the door in, threw her down a couple more times and began slamming her face on the floor. He then dragged her by her hair to a dryer and slammed her head into the appliance before leaving, according to the affidavit.