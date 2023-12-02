Seneca Nation and New York State Agree to Short-Term Compact Gaming Extension, as Negotiations Continue

Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (Photo/Seneca Nation)

Following a face-to-face meeting between Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr., and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, along with representatives from both governments, the Seneca Nation and the State of New York have reached an agreement for a short-term extension of the Nation’s current Class III gaming Compact. Concurrently, the two parties have committed to continuing negotiations for a new Compact agreement.

President Armstrong issued the following statement on Friday, December 1, 2023:

“Over the last several weeks, our discussions with New York State, including face-to-face meetings with Governor Hochul, have centered, in part, on the potential extension of our current Compact, especially as the December 9 expiration gets ever closer. As a result of those discussions between our governments, the Seneca Nation and New York State have agreed to a short-term extension of our current Compact. As important, we have agreed to continue negotiations on a new Compact.

This short-term extension will provide additional time for our governments to complete Compact negotiations and to seek all necessary approvals in accordance with Seneca Nation, New York State, and federal law. Under the extension, our three gaming properties will continue to operate without interruption, alleviating any concerns about potential impacts for our thousands of casino employees, which was a priority for the Nation.

In our discussions, Governor Hochul has expressed a desire to reset the relationship between our governments. No issue is of greater importance to the economies of Western New York and the Seneca Nation than a fair Compact. Tens of thousands of individuals, families and businesses across Western New York are depending on an agreement that secures the significant jobs, business opportunities, and economic benefits the Seneca Nation delivers to the Western New York economy.

The short-term extension of our Compact is an important step, but even more important work remains to be done. The Seneca Nation remains committed to negotiating honestly and directly with New York State on a Compact that provides a fair and equitable economic and competitive environment for our gaming operations and the many people who depend on them.”

