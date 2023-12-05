Seneca Park Zoo welcomes new river otter for a potential love connection

A new river otter has joined the lodge at the Seneca Park Zoo.

Gary, a male North American River Otter, arrived at zoo last month from the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Massachusetts, according to zoo officials. Gary will turn 2 in February.

Gary spent a week in quarantine before he was moved into the otter habitat at the Seneca Park Zoo and was introduced to Ashkii, the resident female otter, who is 7, last week. Zoo spokesman Donato DiRenzo said that the hope is for Gary and Ashkii to eventually mate and produce pups, though Gary is still "a little too young to breed."

"Early reports are great as they seem to be getting along well," zoo officials said in a social media post.

The zoo's other male river otter Sailor, who is 16, is being kept separate from Gary and Ashkii, DiRenzo said. Sailor was moved away from Ashkii earlier this year, he said. The three river otters will split their time out on the habitat.

Ashkii has been at the Seneca Park Zoo since 2020 and Sailor came to the zoo in 2012, according to the zoo's website.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, river otters live to about 8 or 9 in the wild and into their 20s in captivity.

