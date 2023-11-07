Seneca, Schuyler Thruway service areas reopen with upgraded facilities

The new Seneca Thruway service area facility is nearly 6,000 square feet and features outdoor seating, a dog walking area, and a private nursing area.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced the opening of its 11th and 12th thruway service areas as a part of the $450 million project to redevelop all 27 thruway service areas.

The Seneca and Schuyler service areas are now open to the public, with new outdoor amenities and eateries.

Here’s what you need to know:

NY Thruway Seneca Service Area

Located on Interstate 90 West between Exits 44 (Canandaigua-Victor) and 45 (Rochester-Victor), the new facility is nearly 6,000 square feet and features outdoor seating, a dog walking area and a private nursing area.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy food from Popeyes, Apple C-Store and Taste NY Food and Drink Products until new restaurants develop.

NY Thruway Schuyler Service Area

Located on Interstate 90 West between Exits 30 (Herkimer-Mohawk) and 31 (Utica), the service area will feature the same restaurant and amenities.

According to a news statement, visitors can also expect a digital tourism kiosk and four high-speed EV chargers to be added at both locations in the coming months.

Stay up to date on all of the stops and their status at thruway.ny.gov/travelers/travelplazas/index.cgi.

