Seneca woman sentenced to prison in fatal crash

Feb. 26—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Seneca woman caused a fatal crash because she and her boyfriend were arguing while she drove, not because she was intoxicated, according to the defense at her sentencing.

A 10-year prison sentence was given to Jessica Oliver, 31, in the Aug. 10, 2021, death of Ilyas Jabbar Qawishabazz Sr., 55. She was sentenced Monday by Associate Judge Christine Rhoades in Newton County Associate Circuit Court.

Oliver, who has a history of drug and other offenses, pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 11. It was amended from a charge of driving while intoxicated involving the death of another. The crash occurred while Qawishabazz drove on Missouri Highway 43 near Seneca to go to work. He was hit nearly head-on by Oliver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though the Missouri State Highway Patrol worked the crash when it occurred, the patrol left reports of the case unfinished for 17 months with no resolution as to what caused Oliver to veer into the oncoming traffic lane.

After the incomplete investigation was called to the attention of patrol offices in Jefferson City and Springfield, the investigation was finished and reports were submitted to the Newton County prosecutor's office, resulting in the charges.

The patrol would not comment on what happened that delayed the resolution of the case, but the Globe later learned that a search warrant was issued in 2023 to obtain the results of a hospital intoxication test taken of Oliver the night of the crash.

Oliver asked at her sentencing hearing Monday that the judge allow her to make a statement to the friends and relatives of Qawishabazz, who filled two benches in the courtroom.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. I know my actions have affected many people's lives, For that I am deeply sorry," said Oliver, crying while she spoke from the witness stand. "This tragedy weighs extremely heavy on my conscience. That is why I pray to God for forgiveness."

Qawishabazz, known as "Q," was engaged at the time of his death to Colleen Elizabeth Skow.

She testified Monday that "I just want everyone to know what kind of person Q was. When he walked into a room, his smile would light up the whole room."

He had served time in prison in another state a number of years earlier but converted to Islam, which taught him to be kind and helpful to others, according to comments at the court hearing.

In the spirit of her late fiancee, a tearful Skow said to Oliver, "I forgive you. He would help you if he was here to come out (of prison) and be very productive in the community." She said the money the couple saved for their upcoming wedding was used to pay for his cremation. "The world lost a beautiful soul," Skow said.

The man's sister, Kerry Reed from Texas, asked for justice for her late brother and for Oliver to receive the full length of her sentence "for her deliberate and willful choice to use her car for a weapon."

Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Crites questioned why, if there was an argument or a tussle in the moving car, Oliver did not pull the car over instead of continuing to drive.

There also were comments about the injuries Oliver sustained, including the loss of a leg.

"She may believe she has suffered enough," Reed said, "but it will not offer Ilyas' family recompense or justice. Give us peace knowing the system worked. I'm asking the court to show us the system works for people who look like me."

The punishment range for the charge is five to 15 years. The plea agreement recommended a 10-year sentence.

Oliver's charge was amended by the prosecution to include information that she is a prior and persistent offender, which could lengthen the time spent in prison before she is eligible for parole or release.

The prior and persistent punishment enhancement is based on convictions in 2012 in Jasper County for assault in the second degree and in 2018 for fraudulent use of a credit device.

Adam Thompson, Oliver's attorney, asked the judge to limit the sentence to seven years given the injuries she sustained and her remorse.

The sentence in the manslaughter case will run concurrent with a 10-year sentence she received for trafficking methamphetamine June 10 while the case in the fatal crash was pending.

The Joplin branch of the NAACP worked with Skow to obtain the filing of a criminal charge in the fatality. Representatives of that organization attended the sentencing hearing.

"We are glad that justice was served. We believe that Judge Rhoades made a sound decision and considered all of the facts and circumstances and we also hope that Jessica will change and she will find some peace and be able to come out one day and be a contributing member to society," said Serita Eldridge, president of the NAACP branch.