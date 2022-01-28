Seneca woman to stand trial on first-degree murder charges

Jan. 28—NEOSHO, Mo. — Clayton Yarbrough recounted in court this week how Susette Anderson stood over the wounded body of David Stotts and shot him a second time while trying to get Yarbrough to help her make the slaying look like self-defense.

Yarbrough's testimony and along with that of a detective with the Newton County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday at a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court were sufficient to get Anderson, 62, ordered to stand trial.

Associate Judge Jacob Skouby decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Anderson to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 23 slaying of the 45-year-old Stotts at the defendant's property on Kentucky Road near Seneca.

Yarbrough testified that Anderson called his house the day of the shooting wanting him to come over to watch her residence while she ran some errands.

When he arrived at her house, he said he heard hollering and gunshots and then saw Anderson walking toward him carrying a gun. She told him she had shot a man she said had attacked her and that she needed Yarbrough to be a witness and help her resuscitate him.

She took him back toward a trailer on her property where Stotts lay wounded on the ground and told Yarbrough to put something in Stotts' hand to make him appear to have been armed.

Yarbrough became afraid Anderson might shoot him if he didn't do what she asked, so he at first put a rock in Stotts' hand, then switched that out for a stick and finally replaced the stick with a metal rod.

Yarbrough recounted how Anderson then stepped up to where Stotts lay fallen on the ground with his hands raised above his shoulders and head, and fired a shot at his head. She then allegedly further staged the scene by kicking his hands down below his head before calling 911 to report the shooting.

Deputies who arrived on the scene a short time later found Stotts deceased with gunshot wounds to his neck and forehead and the metal rod in his hand.

Anderson said she saw Stotts pull up to the trailer, which he had sold her, and thought he was there to steal it back. She told investigators she went out to confront him and he attacked her.

But an affidavit filed in the case states that she later admitted that she shot Stotts a second time as he lay wounded on the ground, just as Yarbrough told investigators.

The judge set Anderson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 15.