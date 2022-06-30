GUERNSEY COUNTY — Michael Ray Conner Jr., 31, of Senecaville, was arrested Wednesday morning after deputies and investigators, along with agents from Homeland Security, executed an arrest warrant at a Mill Street residence.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden, Conner was indicted by a grand jury for 30 counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor, felonies of the second and fourth degrees.

"The joint investigation between agents from the Homeland Security Investigations and detectives from his Investigations Division began in April of this year and culminated with the arrest of Conner this morning," Paden in a press release Wednesday.

Conner is is being held in the Guernsey County jail awaiting a bond hearing at the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Senecaville man arrested after indictment on sex charges