Senegal architects ditch concrete for earth in revival of old techniques

  • A worker carries a newly made brick at the Elementerre factory in Mbour
  • Workers separate raw soil and rocks at the Elementerre factory in Mbour
  • Workers prepare to grind typha plant to be used to make bricks for acoustic isolation at the Elementerre factory in Mbour
  • Workers prepare raw soil to make bricks at the Elementerre factory in Mbour
  • A worker carries a newly made brick at the Elementerre factory in Mbour
1 / 5

Senegal architects ditch concrete for earth in revival of old techniques

A worker carries a newly made brick at the Elementerre factory in Mbour
Nellie Peyton and Christophe Van Der Perre
·2 min read

By Nellie Peyton and Christophe Van Der Perre

DAKAR (Reuters) - Construction is booming in Dakar, where unfinished apartment blocks tower over most streets, their exposed concrete bricks a dull uniform grey.

In one site, however, a building stands out - the bricks the workers are laying are made of raw, red earth.

Concrete is inexpensive and used with abandon in Senegal's capital, but it is poorly suited to the West African heat. On summer days, when temperatures frequently reach 100 degrees fahrenheit (38°C), the buildings become furnaces, cooled only with blasts of air conditioning.

Earth naturally regulates heat and humidity, say the founders of Worofila, an architecture firm specializing in bioclimatic design.

Since 2016, they have been pushing for the material to make a comeback. They say it could reduce pollution from cement factories and electricity production - and keep people cool.

"Before air conditioning, people paid attention to materials and orientation for the natural regulation of heat," said Worofila co-founder Nzinga Mboup, while workers laid bricks for the upper floors of what will be a family home with a pool.

"The moment A/C arrived, these considerations went out the window."

Senegal's traditional dwellings were made of mud, but that has been abandoned. Dakar's sidewalks today are littered with piles of sand and stones that are mixed with cement to make cheap building blocks.

To make modern earth bricks, workers mix soil with smaller amounts of cement and water to create a mixture that they cut into blocks, compress with a hand-operated machine and leave to dry for 21 days.

Unlike concrete, earth bricks require little energy to produce. Cement, the main ingredient in concrete, accounts for 8% of carbon dioxide emissions, according to British think tank Chatham House.

Earth construction is niche. It costs more than concrete and many people are unaware of the option. Worofila has been longlisted for an Ashden Award, a British prize for climate solutions, which it hopes will raise visibility.

"At the start we were looking for clients. Today we don't look for them. We have a lot of demand," said Doudou Deme, who in 2010 founded Elementerre, which makes earth bricks in Senegal.

Elementerre and Worofila have partnered on private homes, offices and part of a train station, but have barely made a dent in Dakar's construction scene.

Still, when Mboup explains the concept it resonates, she said. People remember that their grandmother's mud house in the village was always the coolest.

(Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Edward McAllister and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Tycoon's art trove unveiled in Paris, home to billionaires' culture contest

    The reopening of Paris museums this week finally gives billionaire tycoon Francois Pinault the chance to showcase his vast contemporary art collection in the French capital, with works ranging from stuffed pigeons to slowly melting chairs. Pinault, 84 - who made his fortune in timber trading before shifting into retail under the group now known as Kering, run by his son - joins rival French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault in trying to stamp his legacy on Paris' art scene and landscape, with museums and renovation projects. But the Bourse de Commerce - Pinault Collection, opening on May 22, will also give visitors a glimpse of the businessman's vast trove of art purchases since the 1980s, including pieces by photographer Cindy Sherman and painter Peter Doig.

  • Refugees arriving in US unlikely to exceed cap set by Trump

    President Joe Biden, under political pressure, agreed to admit four times as many refugees this budget year as his predecessor did, but resettlement agencies concede the number actually allowed into the U.S. will be closer to the record-low cap of 15,000 set by former President Donald Trump. Refugee advocates say they are grateful for the increase because it’s symbolically important to show the world the United States is back as a humanitarian leader at a time when the number of refugees worldwide is the highest since World War II. But they’re frustrated, too, because more refugees could have been admitted if Biden hadn’t dragged his feet. “About 10,000 to 15,000 is what we’re expecting,” said Jenny Yang of World Relief, adding that Biden's inaction for months after taking office in January was “definitely problematic."

  • Swiss watch trader Chronext plans stock market listing, sources say

    Switzerland's Chronext is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the online marketplace for new and pre-owned luxury watches at up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), people close to the matter said. Luxury watch brands, which had long considered the market for second-hand watches as a potential threat to their business, have been shifting their stance in light of the insights it can provide on pricing and demand. Chronext's planned IPO in Zurich is expected to take place in September but could be brought forward to July if market conditions allow, the sources told Reuters.

  • 2 Chicago cops shot in Lawndale

    Two Chicago police officers were shot Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

  • Nearly 30 shot, 5 killed in less than 24 hours in Chicago weekend violence

    Five people have been killed and 34 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

  • Israel Rules Out An Immediate Cease-fire With the Palestinians

    Israel’s military campaign in Gaza is running up against mounting diplomatic pressure and calls for a cease-fire to stem the rising number of civilian casualties.

  • Driver calls Eagle Road potholes ‘horrifying.’ This is what ITD says is happening

    “It is like coming down a ski slope and avoiding obstacles. It shouldn’t be like that.”

  • Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday. The SCA announced this week that it was planning to extend a second canal lane that opened in 2015 by 10 km to make it 82 km long, and would widen and deepen a single lane stretch at the southern end of the canal. The work had begun following directives from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi "to immediately start implementing the proposed development plan and put in place a timetable for completion as soon as possible", the SCA said on Saturday.

  • ABC renews Black-ish for one last season

    Kenya Barris’ Black-ish survived ABC’s cancellation spree on Friday—which saw the end of Black-ish spin-off Mixed-ish, among others—but only by a nose. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the series has been renewed for an eighth season, but that’ll be it for the award-winning show and Black-ish will end for good after that eighth season. Barris has released a statement about the end of his show on Instagram, noting that it’s “rare” these days for the team behind a show to get the chance to decide when and how to end it, so he’s grateful to ABC for this opportunity.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • JFK ‘told Secret Service to keep a distance away’ before assassination

    Mr Kennedy worried that having agenct tailing him was ‘giving the wrong impression’

  • Four-year-old boy found murdered in Dallas street

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • Marco Rubio claims US needs to tackle ‘stigma’ and take UFOs seriously

    ‘I don't think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer’, says senator

  • Microsoft investigated Bill Gates’ relationship with an employee 20 years ago

    The woman demanded Gates’ wife should read her letter alleging a sexual relationship with him

  • Liz Cheney calls her replacement Elise Stefanik ‘complicit’ in Trump’s ‘big lie’

    The Wyoming congresswoman says millions of Trump supporters have been ‘misled’ by former president

  • Dramatic video shows a bleacher collapsing inside a West Bank synagogue, killing at least 2 people and injuring 150 more

    The bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue, the Associated Press reported, as people gathered to mark the start of Shavuot.

  • Brooklyn Center in Minneapolis votes through sweeping police reform after fatal shootings of Black men

    The bill will be named after Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler who were killed during encounters with city law enforcement officers

  • How the Canes became a Cup contender: Good drafting, good trades, and a little luck

    General manager Don Waddell, coach Rod Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes staff assembled a team that has a good chance to go deep in the playoffs. here’s how it came together.

  • Lord Frost accuses EU of 'purist point scoring' over Northern Ireland

    The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator has accused the EU of “purist point scoring” over the bloc’s overzealous enforcement of the Northern Ireland Protocol and hinted that it could be scrapped altogether. Lord Frost, who was ennobled and given a Cabinet role for his work on the Brexit deal, said negotiators “had not anticipated” the EU’s tough enforcement of rules on goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which he said makes “no sense”. The UK Government believes checks on goods that travel across the Irish Sea to their final destination in Northern Ireland should not be subject to the same border checks as goods which are at risk of entering the EU single market by travelling into the Republic of Ireland. The Northern Ireland Protocol established a system that effectively creates a customs border in the Irish Sea, which is unpopular with unionists and has led to increased tension at the ports in Northern Ireland in recent months.