The mood in Senegal after its men’s soccer team won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time on Feb. 6 has been close to ecstasy. It has spread beyond the capital city Dakar to communities in the US where Senegalese live, like Harlem in New York. Following their victory over Egypt, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mané, and their teammates were treated to a grand welcome at home, helped by the declaration of a public holiday on the Monday after the final.