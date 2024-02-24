Senegal: Civil society, opposition step up protests to break political deadlock

Several hundred people demonstrated in the Senegalese capital Dakar on Saturday calling on President Macky Sall to set a date to elect his successor before his term ends on 2 April. Meanwhile, researchers, teachers, economists and analysts have been gathering to try and break the political stalemate.

Earlier this week, President Macky Sall promised to step down when his mandate ends on 2 April, but he said he could not yet set a new date for an election.

Pressure is increasing for him to end a three-week electoral crisis that has fuelled unrest and fears of democratic backsliding.

Instead, Sall invited political parties and civil society to take part in talks scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

This proposal has already been rejected by 15 of the 19 presidential candidates.

"By his actions, he is destroying the constitution and tailoring it to his needs," said a spokesperson for opposition candidate Khalifa Sall, calling on Sall to announce the election date as soon as possible.

Nation's future 'held hostage'

"I categorically reject this sham of a dialogue," said fellow contender Anta Babacar in a statement. "You cannot hold a nation's future hostage."

Journalists and members of the civil society also decry the president's lack of concrete action, while he took off to Abuja to attend the Ecowas' summit.

"We want elections", protesters in Dakar chanted, draped in national flags. "Macky Sall dictator."

Concern for Senegalese institutions and economy



