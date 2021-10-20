Senegal logs zero new COVID-19 cases for first time since pandemic began

FILE PHOTO: Amid a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Senegal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal recorded zero new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began, the health ministry said.

The West African country had its worst wave of coronavirus in July, when it was recording more than 1,000 new cases a day. The health ministry has registered 73,875 cases and 1,873 deaths since the outbreak began.

Sixteen patients are still under treatment, the ministry said.

Senegal has been seen as a positive example of a country managing COVID-19 well despite limited resources. The state began contact tracing and isolating cases early on. Mask mandates and curfews were enforced in the capital, Dakar.

The vaccination rate remains low, with 1.3 million doses administered to the roughly 17 million population.

Dakar's bustling markets and beachside bars have long ago returned to pre-pandemic levels of activity. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for Senegal, indicating the lowest level of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19

    The average new home price in 70 major Chinese cities was unchanged in September month-on-month, compared with 0.2% growth in August, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday. The data showed 27 cities reported month-on-month gains, compared with 46 in August, the lowest since February 2020 at the height of China's COVID-19 outbreak. In September, some cities intensified their campaigns to drive speculators out of the property market.

  • This TikToker spotted an awkward You season 3 filming mistake

    Did you notice this?

  • Serbia introduces COVID-19 passes for indoor cafes and restaurants

    Serbia will make a COVID-19 "health pass" mandatory for access to restaurants, cafes and bars in the evenings, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with persistently high numbers of coronavirus infections. As of Oct. 23, people who want to visit indoor cafes, hotels and restaurants after 10 p.m., will need to show a pass - a digital or paper certificate showing someone has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from the virus. Serbia, which has a population of 6.7 million, is struggling with a daily average of around 6,000 cases of COVID-19.

  • Singapore extends COVID-19 curbs for a month as cases spike

    Singapore will extend its social curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system, the government said on Wednesday. The city-state in late September reimposed curbs that include limiting social interactions and dining out to two people in order to slow virus transmission. While Singapore has vaccinated more than 80% of its 5.45 million population, asymptomatic or mild cases have been rising steadily, spreading the virus and mounting pressure on hospitals and medical staff.

  • WATCH: Lakers’ LeBron James calls Austin Reaves to practice shots with him

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James taps undrafted rookie Austin Reaves to take jump shots with him after practice.

  • Analysts Just Increased Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts just increased price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Just Increased Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. The United States economy has rebounded strongly from the 2020 lows this year, posting incredible growth numbers […]

  • The Most Common Places COVID Is Spreading Right Now (And Where It's Not)

    Curious what activities may be associated with higher COVID-19 transmission? Here's what data suggests.

  • I Just Got the Pfizer COVID Booster Shot - Here's What It Was Really Like

    I believe in science. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, I told myself I would get vaccinated as soon a shot was approved and available.

  • Chart: COVID death risk for age groups by vaccination status

    Data: CDC; Note: Data represents 30% of Americans across 16 jurisdictions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York City, Seattle/King County, Wash., Utah and Wisconsin; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosEven vaccinated Americans who are 80 or older are at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus than anyone — vaccinated or not — under the age of 50, according to CDC data.Why it matters: The vaccine

  • Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

    The Republican governor asked "where does this end?" and received some stinging responses.

  • Surgeon transplants a pig's kidney into a brain-dead human in groundbreaking surgery

    Robert Montgomery, a New York transplant surgeon, conducted a successful surgery that transplanted a pig's kidney into a brain-dead human

  • Dennis Prager Announces He Has COVID After Hugging ‘Thousands’ to Get It

    YouTubeRight-wing personality and talk radio host Dennis Prager, who once “proved” COVID was nothing to worry about by describing his habit of eating with dirty utensils in restaurants, has now contracted COVID.But, this wasn’t a bad thing, Prager insisted. In fact, getting sick with the virus was his plan all along, he announced Monday during his show, which streams daily on YouTube.“It is infinitely preferable to have natural immunity than vaccine immunity and that is what I have hoped for the

  • Taraji P. Henson Is Ready To Talk About The Wake-Up Call That Changed Her Life

    Taraji P. Henson says a recent wake-up call helped her learn to prioritize her health, change her diet, and realize she's not just an actress but a singer too.

  • Why is signing up for Medicare so complicated and potentially expensive?

    “Medicare & You 2022” is four pages longer than the 2021 edition I received earlier this year, when I was turning age 65. Last time around, I spent many hours on the subject and, even then, I was just barely comfortable making my Medicare choice. All of you who hit 65 this year will also know that the “official U.S. government Medicare handbook” is among a mountain of mail you received from insurers, many hoping to sell you a Medigap or prescription drug policy.

  • Jessica Alba, 40, Reveals Her Sculpted Abs In A Black Gym Set While Paddleboarding

    Actress Jessica Alba, 40, revealed her toned abs in a gym set on a paddleboard in new IG photos. Spin classes and hot yoga are her favorite ways to stay fit.

  • An anti-vax doctor who's one of the biggest spreaders of COVID-19 disinformation says he doesn't lose sleep if his remarks cause death

    Dr. Rashid Buttar, a member of the "Disinformation Dozen," appeared on CNN to promote anti-vax theories. He told reporter Drew Griffin: "If I'm wrong, so be it."

  • Chinese father uses online studies to develop a homemade treatment for his son’s rare genetic disease

    A Chinese father took it upon himself to develop a cure for a rare genetic disease that his son was diagnosed with. A father’s devotion: Xu Wei, a 30-year-old online entrepreneur with no prior college education, devoted his time to learning and developing medicine at home after his one-year-old son Haoyang was diagnosed with Menkes disease, reported South China Morning Post. The disorder, which affects the cellular transport of copper, is associated with seizures, stunted growth, failure to thrive, unstable body temperature and intellectual disability, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

  • The CDC Released Its COVID-19 Guidelines for the 2021 Holidays—Here’s What You Need to Know

    The CDC released its holiday 2021 COVID-19 guidelines. The center for disease control and prevention says vaccinations and masks are the keys to staying safe.

  • Anti-Vaxxers Are Already Trying to Weaponize Powell’s Death

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyWhen the death of Colin Powell due to complications from COVID-19 was announced early Monday, medical experts feared that anti-vaxxers and others who question the reality of safe and effective shots might try to use the tragedy to fuel their conspiracy-laden agenda.It didn’t take long for those worries to come to fruition.In a statement, Powell’s family said the beloved 84-year-old general and former official in multiple Republican administrati

  • My doctor didn't believe me when I was sick. I'm using my story to empower my daughters to tell me when they don't feel well.

    The author shares how it took her years to feel like herself again after being misdiagnosed. She wants her daughters to speak up when something hurts.