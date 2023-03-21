Senegal media guide

Men look at newspaper front pages hung on a rope in Fann Hock neighbourhood, in Dakar, on February 25, 2019, one day after Senegal's presidential elections

Senegal has traditionally had one of the most unrestricted and diverse media scenes in the region.

The constitution guarantees freedom of information and abuses against journalists are relatively infrequent, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF). But some subjects remain off limits for reporters.

Violence against journalists is relatively rare in Senegal but 2021 saw a surge in verbal and physical violence against media outlets amid the arrest and release of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

Radio is an influential medium. Commercial and community stations have mushroomed.

There are almost 30 daily newspapers. BBC World Service (105.6 MHz) and Radio France Internationale are available on FM in Dakar.

There were 9.7 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 56% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Access is unrestricted.

Press

Television

Radio

Radiodiffusion Television Senegalaise (RTS) - state-run, operates Chaine Nationale and Senegal Internationale, Dakar FM, regional services

Sud FM - private, in Dakar and other cities

Walf FM - operated by Groupe Wal Fadjri

Dunyaa FM - private

News agencies