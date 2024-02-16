Senegal welcomes court ruling that overturns election postponement decision

President Macky Sall has yet to react to the Constitutional Court's decision to annul the date of 15 December for the presidential election.

Senegal’s top election authority voided the president's postponement of a presidential election scheduled for February 25.

It ruled that the decision to do so is unconstitutional.

The decision has been widely welcomed across the political spectrum.

Over the past two weeks, critics have accused Sall, who has been in power since 2012, of tampering with the election calendar to avoid defeat.

Seydou Gueye, a spokesman for the APR party to which Macky Sall belongs, told RFI this Friday morning that it would now be very difficult to schedule another election before the end of Sall's mandate, on 2 April,

Apart from the organisational issues, Ramadan is in March this year, which would make organising a poll difficult.

However, members of the what used to be the Pastef party insist on a vote as soon as possible.

The party members, which also belong to the Aar Sunu Election ("Let's protect our election") collective say they will be staging protests over the weekend.

Election date

Former prime minister Aminata Touré, who was arrested during the protests on 4 February, said the decision underlines the strength of democracy in Senegal.

