Senegalese Court Rules Opposition Leader Can Run for President
(Bloomberg) -- A Senegalese court ruled that opposition leader Ousmane Sonko be added back to the nation’s electoral roll, enabling him to run for president in elections scheduled for February.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Owner of the Philippines’ Largest Malls Says China Feud May Hurt Businesses
Hungary Vetoes Ukraine Aid After EU Agrees on Membership Talks
US Approves New Kind of Nuclear Reactor for First Time in 50 Years
The ruling was delivered by a tribunal in the capital, Dakar, on Thursday, Sonko’s lawyer, Bamba Cisse, said outside the court.
“The court concluded that the state made a mistake removing Sonko from the voters’ list,” he said. The ruling can be appealed by the authorities.
Sonko, 49, has been entangled in a months-long legal battle since the authorities removed him from the electoral list after his conviction in absentia for morally corrupting a youth. A court in the southern town of Ziguinchor, where Sonko is the mayor, ruled in October that he should be reinstated on the voters roll. Following an appeal by the state, the Supreme Court annulled the Ziguinchor ruling and referred the case to an appeals court in Dakar.
Contenders for the Feb. 25 election have until Dec. 26 to submit their applications to the Constitutional Council, which is responsible for verifying and validating candidacies.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Biggest Problem With Lab-Grown Chicken Is Growing the Chicken
SBF’s Lawyer Says His Client Was the ‘Worst’ Ever Under Cross Examination
Vanguard Is Closer Than Ever to Ending BlackRock’s ETF Reign
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.