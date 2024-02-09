Senegalese opposition groups join forces to denounce election delay

Opposition parties and civil society groups in Senegal are calling for mass protests against a decision to postpone presidential elections until 15 December.

Thirteen of Senegal's 20 presidential candidates have formed a collective to respond to the political crisis, in which incumbent leader Macky Sall is accused of circumventing democracy in order to stay in power.

Named Aar Sunu Election, the collective has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court to overturn the presidential decree cancelling the 25 February vote.

It denounces a "constitutional coup" by Sall, whose mandate expired on 2 April.

“After this deadline, Macky Sall will no longer be recognised as president of the republic," said former minister Aly Ngouille Ndiaye, a member of the collective.

Aar Sunu Election says it's planning to file an appeal to the Constitutional Council to challenge the law passed on Monday to delay the election.

Its members are planing a protest and a strike.

Seeking 'calm'

In response to protests in the capital Dakar on Sunday, Sall told a cabinet meeting he wanted to initiate a process of "calm and reconciliation".

He did not detail what measures he wanted the authorities – particularly the justice ministry – to implement, stating only "his desire to bring peace to the public arena".

