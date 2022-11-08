Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from U of Kentucky

·3 min read

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs will withdraw from the school, her lawyer said Tuesday.

Sophia Rosing, who was a senior set to graduate in May, will seek help for the issues she has, attorney Fred Peters said.

Rosing was charged on Sunday by campus police with first and second offenses of alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to an arrest report.

The altercation at Boyd Hall was captured on video and posted to multiple social media platforms. Kylah Spring, a freshman working as a desk clerk, says in the video that Rosing hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach. Spring said the attack began when she asked Rosing, who appeared to be intoxicated, if she was ok.

Rosing can be heard using racial slurs throughout the video and a police report says she continued using derogatory language after being taken into custody.

Related video: UK students march after racist incident caught on camera

Spring, who was working an overnight shift, never retaliated and said at one point: “I don’t get paid enough for this.”

After police arrived, Rosing told an officer that she has "lots of money and (gets) special treatment,” according to an arrest affidavit. “When I told her to sit back in the chair, she kicked me and bit my hand.”

Rosing pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment Monday afternoon and bonded out of jail later in the day.

“She’s very humiliated and embarrassed and remorseful,” Peters said of his client.

University officials said the Office for Student Conduct began a review immediately after becoming aware of the incident, and the process for disciplinary proceedings was underway. It wasn't immediately clear how the withdrawal would affect the proceedings.

Hundreds of students rallied on campus Monday night in response to the incident and called for the university to address the situation quickly, news outlets reported.

During the rally, Spring addressed the woman accused of assaulting her.

“You will not break my spirit and you will be held accountable for your actions,” she said “I only pray that you open your heart to love and try to experience life differently and more positively after this.”

Troy Rawlins Jr., who attended the march, said he is angry and disappointed about what happened but glad the university is investigating. He told the Lexington Herald-Leader he hopes for a quick resolution.

“We are here to have our voices be heard so we can effectively combat racism on our campus,” Rawlins said. “We need our voices to be heard. Our voices are falling on deaf ears. The only way we are going to be heard is if we come together.”

The university's Office for Student Success has offered support services for the victims and University President Eli Capilouto said the video images reflect violence “and a denial of the humanity of members of our community.”

“To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority,” Capiluto said.

Recommended Stories

  • Puma's Gulden to head rival Adidas from Jan. 1

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Bjorn Gulden, who has led Puma since 2013, will move to the sportswear maker's bigger rival, Adidas, as chief executive from Jan. 1, Adidas said on Tuesday, replacing current CEO Kasper Rorsted, who is set to step down earlier than planned amid mounting problems at the company. "During his time as CEO of Puma, he revitalised the brand and led the company to record results," said Adidas supervisory board chairman Thomas Rabe.

  • Officials in Florida, Missouri push back against DOJ's long-standing election monitoring practice

    Officials in Florida and Missouri are pushing back against routine efforts by the Justice Department to monitor local election procedures in their states, suggesting that the presence of federal monitors at polling places would be disruptive and intimidating.

  • Airport security, a gun and a chicken: A TSA story straight out of South Florida

    “We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” the TSA said in a post on social media.

  • Norway: Princess gives up royal duties amid fiancé questions

    Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, said Tuesday she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following “many questions relating to me and my fiancé's role.” The 51-year-old princess, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, got engaged in June to Durek Verrett, an American who describes himself as a shaman and a healer on his website. At least one foundation for which Märtha Louise served as a patron subsequently ended its connection with the princess.

  • World Cup ambassador calls homosexuality 'damage in the mind'

    A Qatari World Cup ambassador called homosexuality a "damage in the mind" in a German TV interview, sparking criticism in Europe just 12 days before the tournament kicks off.

  • New drug may help people with uncontrolled high blood pressure

    An experimental drug could eventually offer hope to millions of people struggling with uncontrolled high blood pressure, new research has found.

  • Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

    "I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years," the GOP nominee for Arizona governor said.

  • During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'

    Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.

  • Philadelphia: Voters can still fix issues on mail-in ballots

    Philadelphia voters who had missing or incorrect dates on their mail-in ballots were being allowed to file replacement ballots at City Hall or vote provisionally at their regular precincts Tuesday. Hundreds of people whose names were published Friday by the Philadelphia City Commissioners, which is the city's election board, showed up at City Hall on Monday to correct errors with dates as well as other flagged issues, including missing security envelopes and missing signatures. A handful of county elections boards made efforts to notify voters that they could fix ballot issues.

  • Bid for new trial fails, Elizabeth Holmes awaits sentencing

    A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness's recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn't enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company. The ruling issued late Monday by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila is the latest setback for Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star who once boasted an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion but is now facing up to 20 years prison that would separate her from her 1-year-old son. In the latest twist in a Silicon Valley soap opera, Holmes appeared to be pregnant when she showed up for an Oct. 17 hearing about her request for a new trial.

  • Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say

    An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.

  • Report: Brett Favre backed concussion drug companies that overstated effectiveness, exaggerated NFL connections

    Favre reportedly helped the drug companies get funding from the pool of misappropriated grant money that was supposed to be used to help Mississippi welfare families.

  • Tyson CFO ‘Embarrassed’ After Arrest for Public Intoxication

    (Bloomberg) -- John R. Tyson, the chief financial officer of Tyson Foods Inc. and great-grandson of the company’s founder, is “embarrassed” after being arrested Sunday for public intoxication and criminal trespassing.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsStocks Not

  • Voting Machine Problems in Arizona Fuel Right-Wing Fraud Claims

    Reports of dozens of malfunctioning ballot-counting machines in Maricopa County in Arizona prompted a surge of voter fraud claims across right-wing media Tuesday in a sign that election doubts and conspiracy theories would continue to find traction on Election Day. Maricopa officials said the problems with ballot tabulation machines, including the rejection of valid ballots or their failure to read ballots successfully on the first try, were affecting about 40 the county’s 223 voting centers. Bi

  • Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter calls Qatar World Cup a 'mistake,' should have gone to United States

    Blatter maintains that he believes this year's World Cup should have been hosted by the United States.

  • Election workers brace for a torrent of threats: ‘I KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP’

    Since the 2020 election, the threats have followed Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) across her Facebook and Instagram pages, into her email inbox and Twitter feed, and across fringe social networks. "Watch your back," said one Facebook message. "I KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP, I SEE YOU SLEEPING. BE AFRAID, BE VERY AFRAID."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "Penalty for treason? Hanging or firing squad. You can pick

  • ‘I expect a tsunami of shutoffs’: 20 million American households are now behind an average of $788 on their utility bills — here are 3 simple ways to drop your monthly costs

    Inflation keeps hitting hard.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson Believes Court Should Have Ruled In Favor Of Death Row Inmate In Her First Opinion

    In her very first opinion since becoming a Supreme Court justice over the summer, Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from a previous ruling and wrote in favor of an Ohio death row inmate. She was joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor in her decision.

  • Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter

    Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday. Carly Morris was summoned to a police station in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, and has yet to be released by Saudi authorities, according to the Washington-based Freedom Initiative. U.S. officials said Saudi authorities had confirmed the detention of Morris, whose efforts to leave the kingdom with her now 8-year-old daughter have been made more difficult by Saudi Arabia's strict male guardianship laws.

  • Midterm elections 2022: Live updates and results

    Will Republicans take back the House? Can Democrats maintain control of the Senate? Tune in here for live updates and instant analysis throughout the day and night.