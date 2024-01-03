Senior ADL Official Departs Over CEO’s Support of Elon Musk

The head of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Technology and Society, which combats online hate speech, departed the organization Tuesday in a move that a current ADL employee told Jewish Currents was linked to CEO Jonathan Greenblatt’s praise of Elon Musk despite the X, formerly Twitter, owner pushing antisemitic and white nationalist content on his platform. Five current and former ADL staffers told the magazine that Yaël Eisenstat’s decision to leave along with three other members of CTS came due to Greenblatt increasingly targeting pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist activism over addressing antisemitism, especially following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. CTS workers cited that mentions of rising online Islamophobia were stripped from their reports just before publication. One former staffer explained that Greenblatt was “waging war on pro-Palestinian activists, and if a rabid antisemite like Elon Musk is willing to try to ban [their slogans], Jonathan is willing to tolerate that,” another complained, “I don’t know why anyone would take anything the ADL says seriously at all, and that sucks.”

Read it at Jewish Currents

Read more at The Daily Beast.