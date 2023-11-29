Senior apts being built in church parking lot

TechCrunch

Many companies are trying to use AI chatbots (beyond ChatGPT) in different industries — especially in the consumer sector. UK-based startup Layla is banking on this trend to build an eponymous chatbot (along with an app) that suggests new travel destinations. The company was started by Jeremy Jauncey, the founder of travel agency Beautiful Destinations with millions of followers across social media platforms, and Saad Saeed, who was the co-founder of grocery delivery service Flink.