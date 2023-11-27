Senior artists show off award-winning works

Nov. 26—Jean Coursey Beaufort was looking for just a little bit of happiness in her life.

Her husband, Tom, had died last year just 19 days after she moved from her Ligonier Township home and joined him in residence at Redstone Presbyterian SeniorCare in North Huntingdon.

Beaufort, 78, taught art for three decades at schools in Ligonier, McKeesport and Penn-Trafford before she retired in 2012 and was ready to again be creative when LeadingAge PA announced a new contest for residents of the state's senior communities.

"Painting makes me happy. I just wanted it to be happy, bright and fun," Beaufort said of her artwork she titled "Flowers and Birds Going to a Better Place."

Her painting, the first time she took brush to paper since her husband's death, was one of 45 award winners selected from among more than 100 entrants in the statewide Ageless Art and Timeless Treasures contest.

Winners were displayed Sunday at Redstone's campus in North Huntingdon at the first stop of what is expected to be a statewide tour.

Jill Wolfe, the lifestyle director at Redstone said art contest winners ranged in age from 65 to 95, including two from Redstone's North Huntingdon campus and a third from its community in Greensburg.

"Individuals are already talking about next year. This is going to grow," Wolfe said.

Painted with alcohol ink, Beaufort's piece features brightly colored birds and flowers.

She has served as Redstone's informal art instructor, leading classes for fellow residents.

Mearl Saccamago's pencil-drawn portrait of her daughter's cat, Jeffy, was another winner.

Saccamago, 79, is an artist from Monroeville, who picked up her drawing pencils about five years ago after a 20-year hiatus.

"I got back into it when I came to Redstone. The criteria is you had to do these works here. I used to enter art shows back in the day. It was very nice to come back into that lifestyle," Saccamago said.

A clay sculpture titled "Queen of Hearts, from Greensburg resident Jay Lewis, 77, was also displayed Sunday.

Their works will be shown through Thursday at Redstone in North Huntingdon before it moves on to senior communities throughout Pennsylvania.

Redstone Executive Director John Dixon said the art show will have a lasting impact for residents.

"We're just grateful to feature it so we can see these works. The socialization component is very important, and we're happy our residents are keeping the crafts going. We support a lot of these activities that keep people active. It is very important," Dixon said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .