Senior Asian Australian protestor sustains brain bleed, neck injury during arrest

Carl Samson
·3 min read

Danny Lim, a popular Malaysian-born Australian activist, has been released from the hospital after sustaining injuries while being arrested in Sydney’s Central Business District earlier this week.

Lim, 78, is known for protesting peacefully on the streets with signs written on sandwich boards. He is also a former politician who served as councilor for the municipality of Strathfield from 2008 to 2012.

At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sydney police attempted to arrest Lim outside a shop in the Queen Victoria Building after receiving a complaint that he would not leave the area. A now-viral video shows the moment two deputies tried to put Lim in handcuffs, resulting in a struggle that saw the elderly protester falling to the ground.

The incident reportedly left Lim with a fractured skull, brain bleeding, a neck injury and broken facial bones, which landed him at St. Vincent’s Hospital for the next two days. On Thursday, he was discharged with a neck brace and a plan for “ongoing monitoring,” according to the ABC.

More from NextShark: China develops AI 'prosecutor' that can charge citizens with crimes with '97% accuracy'

More from NextShark: NYC Mayor Eric Adams cites Christina Yuna Lee’s death in push to tweak bail reform

Lim’s arrest, which was officially “discontinued” due to the ensuing situation, sparked a rally outside the Sydney Police Center in Surry Hills on Wednesday. Chris Murphy, a high-profile lawyer, reportedly vowed to represent Lim “at no cost” if the matter escalates to court.

Police on Tuesday said an “independent review” has been initiated to examine the actions of the deputies involved in the incident. The next day, they said the investigation was “triaged as a complaint and allocated to an investigator from another command.”

A witness told Guardian Australia that Lim repeatedly asked the arresting officers to call an ambulance. Before he was thrown to the ground, the protester also informed them that he had post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the witness.

More from NextShark: New York City schools to launch new curriculum celebrating AAPI history this fall

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) on Thursday said it would utilize its “real time monitoring powers” to oversee the investigation. It was established in 2017 as a permanent independent investigative body to monitor the force.

“If the commission has any concerns about the NSW police force’s conduct of the investigation, the commission has the power to step in and take over that investigation itself,” the LECC said in a statement. “The commission will continue to closely monitor the progress of the police investigation of police contact with Mr. Lim.”

Lim was also arrested in 2019 for wearing a sign that said: “SMILE CVN'T! WHY CVN'T?” He won in court and was consequently allowed to wear the trademarked messages, as per 9News.

More from NextShark: COVID-19 Researcher ‘On Verge’ of Breakthrough Found Shot to Death in Pittsburgh

 

Featured Image via @chrismurphys

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Wang Yang recalls ‘crazy story’ of how Vince McMahon rehired him after forgetting he fired him

    Former WWE star Jimmy Wang Yang recently recalled the "crazy story" of how WWE CEO Vince McMahon rehired him after forgetting he fired him. In an interview with Steve Fall’s “Ten Count” podcast on Wednesday, Yang, whose real name is James Carson Yun, said he ran across McMahon at WWE pay-per-view event “Backlash” in 2005 while Yun was on a date and trying to “get laid.” Yun said he was later approached by people working with McMahon and was asked if he could demonstrate a move that would be used later for the match between The Spirit Squad and Shawn Michaels, also known as the Heartbreak Kid or HBK.

  • China says it has 'solved' children’s addiction to online games, but attention shifted to videos

    China has “basically solved” the problem of online gaming addiction among its youth, according to a new report co-authored by the China Game Industry Group Committee, the country’s top gaming industry body. Back in September 2021, the National Press and Publication Administration, which oversees the licensing of video games in China, began to require game companies to ban children from playing more than three hours per week. This March, the Cyberspace Administration of China also released a draft that asked companies to improve gaming rules to prevent addiction and ensure that children do not come in contact with content that could affect their physical and mental health, according to Global Times.

  • Polish climate minister says EU gas cap proposal is a 'joke'

    The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

  • ‘Everyone is scared’: Older South Asian women targeted by jewelry thieves in North Texas

    Police in Frisco, Texas, are looking for suspects they say are responsible for at least four robberies targeting older South Asian women for their jewelry in recent weeks. A woman then got off the vehicle, engaged with the victims and forcibly removed their gold necklaces. Police said the suspects primarily target South Asian women in their 50s and 60s who walk in their neighborhoods while wearing visible jewelry.

  • 'Squid Game' star Oh Yeong-Su indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, report says

    The "Squid Game" star has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman in 2017, according to local South Korean media.

  • OnlyFans star Titus Low explains his ‘honest prison experience’ after 3 weeks behind bars

    Titus Low, a Singaporean OnlyFans creator who was sentenced to three weeks in jail in October for posting pornographic images on the platform, is going viral once again for a YouTube video detailing his experience behind bars. The 14-minute video, titled “My Honest Prison Experience,” starts off with the 22-year-old influencer answering a question about “dropping the soap,” referring to prison rape that purportedly occurs after an inmate bends over to pick up dropped soap in the shower. Such actions, he said, could lead to an extended prison sentence.

  • Chinese boy watches TV ‘too much,' gets punished with all-night TV binge

    An 8-year-old Chinese boy from Hunan province in central China was reportedly forced to watch television all night by his parents as punishment for not finishing his homework and watching too much TV. A 22-year-old woman's story went viral in June after she revealed that her mother makes her take a breathalyzer test whenever she comes home from a night out with friends.

  • Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger

    U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, has twice withstood challenges from more conservative factions of her party; more than a decade ago, she mounted a historical write-in campaign to beat a tea party favorite, and this year she won reelection after inflaming the ire of former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Murkowski defeated fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who was backed by Trump, to win her fourth term in office. Murkowski won the ranked choice election with 54% of the vote with help from independents and Democrats.

  • I slept in a lifeguard tower overlooking the Florida Everglades and was surprised it only cost $100 on Airbnb

    Insider's reporter booked a one-of-a-kind lifeguard tower and plans to keep booking unique glamping trips on Airbnb. Here's what it was like.

  • K-pop star AleXa dishes on being 'Back In Vogue,' her viral pride flag moment

    Korean American K-pop soloist AleXa is closing out her whirlwind of a year with her first EP, “Girls Gone Vogue.” Around that same time, she signed a contract with United Talent Agency, a behemoth talent agency in California that will represent her in new fields like television and film. AleXa spoke with NextShark on Monday about what she wants her new album’s impact to be and some of her recent viral moments.

  • James Van Der Beek says his daughter, 12, has discovered his viral 'Dawson's Creek' crying meme and now sends it to him

    The actor, who rose to fame playing Dawson Leery in the 2000s teen drama, says his children have finally discovered his infamous ugly crying meme.

  • New York now requires those convicted of hate crimes to undergo hate crime prevention training

    Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) signed two new bills on Tuesday, including one that requires those convicted of hate crime charges in New York City to undergo hate crime prevention training and counseling. In Tuesday’s announcement, Hochul’s office explained that the first bill, Assembly Bill A1202, would require New Yorkers convicted of hate crime charges to undergo mandatory training and counseling on top of their sentences. The second bill, Assembly Bill A5913A, aims to establish a statewide campaign to promote acceptance, inclusion, tolerance and understanding of diversity.

  • These are the major retailers which will be charging customers to return items this holiday season

    Stores including Urban Outfitters, TJ Maxx, Kohl's, Levi's, American Eagle, and Anthropologie charge for some mail returns.

  • HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ may be heading to Japan for Season 3

    HBO’s critically acclaimed series “The White Lotus” has been confirmed for a third season, with the next luxury hotel resort possibly set in Japan. The potential location came straight from creator, director and writer Mike White, who dropped the hint while discussing cast member Jennifer Coolidge with Deadline last month. HBO confirmed the series’ third season this week.

  • I drank chia seed water 30 minutes before each meal, and I ate half as much before I felt full

    A TikTok trend has popularized drinking chia seed water for weight loss by curbing hunger. Insider nutrition reporter Jackson Thompson tried it out.

  • Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'

    The country star and Cyrus are slated to co-host Miley's New Year's Eve Party together on NBC next month

  • El Salvador announces new anti-gang measures

    The president of El Salvador announced Wednesday he will seal off sections of cities to search for street gang members, the latest phase in an increasingly tough nine-month anti-crime crackdown. President Nayib Bukele told a gathering of 14,000 army troops that certain sectors of cities in El Salvador will be surrounded by police and soldiers, and that anyone entering or leaving will be checked. Bukele said such tactics worked in the town of Comasagua in October.

  • The Son never rises, despite stirring performances from Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern

    The Son is the latest addition to a recent crop of movies to present grief and trauma in ways that imply that Hollywood is the first to ever discover both. Writer-director Florian Zeller’s overwrought and underwhelming follow-up to his Oscar-winning The Father is a bleak, TV movie-level affair that’s convinced it’s a legit awards contender. The filmmaker doubles down on his lack of awareness for most of The Son’s dour, surface-level exploration of depression. Despite the shallow handling of trul

  • World Cup 2022: Soccer legend shows love to Canadian players after loss to Belgium

    The Canadians received a show of respect from one the game's greatest players after their inspiring effort in their World Cup opener.

  • ‘It’s Japan-centric’: Elon Musk names Japan as Twitter’s ideal market

    Owner and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk wants Twitter to view Japan as a model for other markets instead of the U.S. In an all-hands meeting on Monday, Musk said Japan’s strong usage of Twitter is what the platform should aim for “ideally in every country without exception,” according to The Verge. “It may seem as though Twitter is U.S.-centric but if anything it’s Japan-centric,” Musk reportedly told employees.