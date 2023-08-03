Senior Asian women are 'easy targets,' says Las Vegas man arrested for robberies

[Source]

A Las Vegas man has been arrested for allegedly targeting elderly Asian women in a series of robberies that lasted for several weeks.

The allegations: Jephery Steward, 25, is accused in the robbery spree that reportedly began on June 27.

During the robberies, he allegedly stole luxury purses — with brand names such as Fendi, Gucci and Louis Vuitton — that contained credit cards, driver’s licenses, cell phones and thousands of dollars in cash.

The last reported incident occurred on July 20 at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, where the first robbery also took place. None of the stolen items have been recovered.

More from NextShark: Rising Fiction Writer Anthony Veasna So Passes Away at Age 28

What Steward is saying: Steward was arrested on July 26. Aside from robbing his victims, he is accused of assaulting them in the process, with one having been punched multiple times in the face.

He reportedly confessed to four separate robberies and told the Metropolitan Police Department that he attacked his victims because they were “easy targets.” He also claimed that he was “having trouble making ends meet” and wrote a letter to his victims “apologizing for his actions.”

More from NextShark: Rescuer Reunites Lost Baby Goat With Family in Philippines, Makes Internet Cry

What’s next: Steward was charged with four counts of robbery with a victim over 60 and one count of larceny from a person. He is being held on a $75,000 bail and is set to appear in court on Aug. 15.

More from NextShark: Justin Chon to produce, direct biopic of late Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

‘I can’t give you a motive’: Prosecutors clueless why Chicago Chinatown killer shot 71-year-old man