Senior Bankers Depart Biggest Abu Dhabi Lender During Deals Boom

Nicolas Parasie and Archana Narayanan
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The largest lender in the United Arab Emirates has lost at least eight senior bankers in recent months, despite winning mandates on several high-profile transactions across the Gulf.

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, half owned by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and members of the emirate’s ruling family, has in recent years built up a profitable investment banking business and amassed total assets approaching 1 trillion dirhams ($272 billion).

But the bank now faces a series of departures even as it’s increasingly involved in some of the region’s biggest initial public offerings of companies such as satellite operator Yahsat and ACWA Power in Saudi Arabia.

Andy Cairns, head of corporate finance, is set to leave the bank, while FAB Capital’s chief executive officer in Saudi Arabia, Mona Al-Tawil, is departing later this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Other bankers and executives to depart in recent months include:

Ahmed Shehada, head of FAB’s securities division, left in June, according to his LinkedIn pageLayth Al Shaiban, country head for Saudi Arabia, left in April for Neom, according to his LinkedIn profileAntoine Chemali, group head of global private banking, left in mid-year, people familiar with the situation saidRakan Alajroush, head of corporate banking in Saudi Arabia, left in May for Neom, according to his LinkedIn profileVivek Vohra, a managing director in the investment bank, left in August, according to his LinkedInJohn Bettles, a managing director in the investment bank, left in June to join Credit Agricole CIB, according to his LinkedIn profilePete Baker, group head of human resources, left in April, according to his LinkedIn profile

FAB didn’t respond to a request for comment. The bank last Wednesday said it recruited a former banker from HSBC Holdings Plc to head its investment banking division and named a new head for its consumer banking business.

The bank’s staff turnover comes as its new CEO puts her stamp on the bank and other firms in the region look to hire in an effort to seize on a record deal boom.

Earlier this year the bank promoted Hana Al Rostamani to group CEO from her previous role as head of personal banking and deputy group chief.

Investment and corporate banking has been a key contributor to earnings at FAB, accounting for 88% of after-tax profit in the first half of the year, according to the lender.

The departures follow a busy period for FAB. Alongside banks including BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley, it was among the bookrunners for Abu Dhabi’s offering of its second international bond this year.

It’s also a joint global coordinator in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s sale of shares in its drilling unit and is expected to have a role in a potential IPO of Emirates Global Aluminium.

FAB’s shares are trading around a record high, supported by a surge earlier this year after index compiler MSCI Inc.’s decision to increase the stock’s foreign inclusion factor in its gauges, which was estimated by Arqaam Capital to trigger more than $500 million in flows.

The lender’s shares have risen nearly 40% this year, giving it a market value of around 197 billion dirhams.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs Loses Top Southeast Asia Banker to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of investment banking in Southeast Asia, Harry Naysmith, has resigned and will take on a top role at Citigroup Inc. in the region, becoming the second executive to do so in recent years.Naysmith gave his notice at Goldman Sachs last week to join Citigroup as vice chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory for Southeast Asia, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Representatives at bo

  • Credit Suisse Is Said to Lose Lead Role on Olam Food London IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse AG has dropped from the roster of lead banks on an Olam International Ltd. unit’s planned London initial public offering after turning down a loan request, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Swiss bank was set for a top role in Olam Food Ingredients’ London IPO as recently as August, alongside banks including Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Credit Suisse decided not to p

  • Build America Bonds, Advance Refundings Revived by House Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- Build America Bonds are back. So is the ability to refinance debt that comes due years later on a tax-exempt basis. There’s also an increase, to $30 million from $10 million, in the amount of bonds that can be sold by small issuers and for which banks can deduct their cost of carry. And Native American tribes will find it easier to borrow in the municipal market, while companies will get a new tax credit for wages paid in U.S. possessions.These are among the proposals affecting th

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • China, Pakistan offer aid to Taliban as West hesitates

    As Western nations debate how best to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan without enriching the Taliban, China and Pakistan have already sent planeloads of supplies to the country and are willing to send more, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Afghanistan is mired in a humanitarian and economic crisis, and China's and Pakistan's willingness to help could draw Afghanistan closer into those countries' orbits.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play

  • Airlines’ Debt Pile Hits $340 Billion as Covid Chokes Travel

    (Bloomberg) -- Airlines are piling on more debt as surging coronavirus cases force travelers to cancel plans and stay home. The industry’s outstanding debt has jumped 23% since 2020 to $340 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. So far this year, global air carriers have sold $63 billion in bonds and loans. It’s more evidence that the industry faces a bumpy road ahead, with many border restrictions still in place and the high-season of summer vacations in the U.S. and Europe coming to

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Begging to Be Bought Right Now

    Searching for the next great investment opportunity can be daunting. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked them to profile no-brainer stocks that will help you crush the market. Read on to see why they think industry leaders Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), American Tower (NYSE: AMT),  and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG)(NASDAQ: Z) have what it takes to serve up big wins.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • This Company Temporarily Tripled Its Dividend -- Here's Why

    It has been on a bit of a roller coaster over the last year, but now it seems to be settling into a good place.

  • When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

    Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.