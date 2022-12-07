Senior beaten in unprovoked Manhattan attack, NYPD says

An elderly man was attacked by two men in an unprovoked attack on a Manhattan street, police said Wednesday.

The 69-year-old victim was beaten by the assailants, believed to be in their 20s, as he walked by a McDonald’s on E. 14th St. near 1st Ave. last Thursday at 9:50 p.m., police say.

Police said the suspects, hanging out in front of McDonald’s, went straight toward the victim, one knocking him to the ground with a punch to the right side of his head, the other kicking him in the back, knocking him to the ground a second time as he tried to get to his feet.

The suspects fled down 1st Ave. and the victim was taken by medics to Mount Sinai Beth Israel to be treated for injuries to his head, legs and hand.

The unprovoked assault was captured on video, with police releasing photos of the still-wanted attackers.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.