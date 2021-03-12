  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senior Biden officials to confront Chinese counterparts in Anchorage on U.S., ally concerns

Jenna McLaughlin
·National Security and Investigations Reporter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Following the Trump administration’s increasingly bitter relations with China over the past four years, senior Biden officials are in the process of setting the tone for a competitive coexistence with Beijing before a meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next Thursday.

“As far as China is concerned,” said national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday afternoon during the daily White House press briefing, the Biden administration “believes that we are going to end up in a stiff competition with China, and we intend to prevail in that competition.”

Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet with China’s senior diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage. Blinken had announced the meeting on Wednesday.

While Sullivan told journalists he did not expect the Trump-era trade deal with Beijing to come up during next week’s summit, he announced that he and Blinken will broadly communicate “how the U.S. intends to proceed at a strategic level.” He said they would also confront their Chinese counterparts directly on issues including the mass detention of Muslim Uighurs in the Xinjiang region, which Blinken declared amounts to genocide, and Beijing’s crackdown on activists in Hong Kong.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily press briefing on March 12, 2021, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Olivier Doulliery/AFP via Getty Images)
National security adviser Jake Sullivan at the daily White House press briefing on Friday. (Olivier Doulliery/AFP via Getty Images)

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing earlier this week, the first of Blinken’s tenure as America’s top diplomat, he testified that the summit will be a chance to frankly discuss “the concerns that we have,” though he and Sullivan will also aim to seek out “avenues of cooperation.” Follow-up meetings could include direct engagement on issues such as economic matters, Sullivan said, though neither he nor Blinken has suggested that any follow-up meetings are planned right now.

Sullivan said the U.S. is approaching the Anchorage meeting “from a position of strength” as a result of actions taken by the Biden administration so far, including the passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, its vaccination efforts, its attempt to secure the supply chains through a recent executive order, its return to global institutions and its strong condemnation of the recent military coup in Myanmar.

“We are in a better position to deal with the challenges of China than the day [President Biden] took office,” said Sullivan.

Next week’s summit comes on the heels of Biden’s major virtual summit on Friday morning between members of "the Quad," which includes Australia, Japan and India. While the Quad has informally existed for more than a decade, Biden’s meeting is the first instance of the nation’s top leaders gathering to expressly commit to partnership and democratic leadership in the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state, second left, attend a virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting with leaders of Japan, Australia and India in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C, U.S., on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a virtual meeting with leaders of Japan, India and Australia on Friday at the White House. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sullivan denied that the Quad is a “new NATO” and insisted that the summit’s main focus was not countering China, but rather an attempt to address major pressing global crises and regional issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

However, the group “did discuss the challenge posed by China,” said Sullivan, and he and Blinken will include the Quad’s concerns in their discussions next week in Alaska.

Finally, Sullivan noted, the U.S., Japan, India and Australia will partner on cybersecurity and supply chain threats in an emerging technology working group.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • The Lessons of One of the Worst Years in American Life

    WASHINGTON — The 365 days between the United States’ panicked retreat from offices and schools and President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday night, celebrating the prospect of a pandemic’s end, may prove to be one of the most consequential years in American history. People learned about national vulnerabilities most had never considered, and about depths of resilience they never imagined needing except in wartime. Even the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, for all their horror and the two decades of war they ushered in, did not change day-to-day life in every city and town in the United States quite the way the coronavirus did. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times One president lost his job in large part for mishandling a crisis whose magnitude he first denied. His successor knows his legacy depends on bringing the catastrophe to a swift conclusion. The halting response demonstrated both the worst of American governance and then, from Operation Warp Speed’s 10-month sprint to vaccines to the frantic pace of inoculations in recent days, the very best. The economic earthquake as cities and towns shuttered so altered politics that Congress did something that would have been unimaginable a year ago this week. Lawmakers spent $5 trillion to dig the nation out of the economic hole created by the virus, and almost as a political aftershock, enacted an expansion of the social safety net larger than any seen since the creation of Medicare nearly 60 years ago. No country can go through this kind of trauma without being forever changed. There were indelible moments. In the spring came the racial reckoning brought on by the death of George Floyd after a police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. On Jan. 6 came the mob attack on the Capitol that led many to wonder whether American democracy was still capable of self-correction. But Biden’s message on Thursday centered on the theme that the country did finally come together in a common cause — vaccines as the road to normalcy — and from that could spring a glimmer of unity, as a still divided nation seeks solace in millions of tiny jabs in the arm. In his speech, Biden held out two distinct dates of hope: May 1, when all adults in the United States will be eligible to receive a vaccine, and July 4, when modest Independence Day celebrations might resemble life a little like it once was. Jill Lepore, a Harvard historian whose book “These Truths” tracks the changing dynamics of technology and society in America since its discovery, wondered if Americans were unconsciously considering the new year as starting in late March, as it did in Britain and its colonies until the calendar changed in 1752. “Or maybe it begins the day you get your vaccine,” she said. “Or the day enough of us get a vaccine.” For Biden, the question is when he will be able to pivot from what he has called the “rescue” phase of the pandemic to the “recovery” phase after the pandemic. In his speech on Thursday, the president made it clear that the rescue was still underway. His goal, his chief of staff, Ron Klain, said in an interview, is “laying up the next steps in this rescue and what, now that we’ve got this bill passed, are we really going to do in the coming months to get back toward a more normal way of life in this country.” All of Biden’s instincts tell him that declaring a move to recovery too soon carries dangers. It would signal that states could follow the example of Texas, eliminating mask mandates, opening restaurants and bars too quickly, and making themselves vulnerable to a resurgence — what Biden called “Neanderthal thinking.” He said as much in the speech, arguing, “This is not the time to let up.” “We need everyone to get vaccinated,” he said, an unspoken recognition that soon there may be more supply than willing takers. “Keep wearing a mask,” because “beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity.” Though Biden made no mention of it, his top Cabinet members have emphasized that even eliminating the virus at home is not enough. As his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said last month, “Unless and until everyone in the world is vaccinated, then no one is really fully safe, because if the virus is out there and continuing to proliferate, it’s also going to be mutating.” “And if it’s mutating,” he added, “it’s also going to come back and bite people everywhere.” But the subtext of Biden’s message on Thursday evening, was that for the first time, people can begin to imagine a post-COVID world. After a year behind closed doors, the government can start to think about managing the virus to the point where it does not drive every policy decision, and families can find a way to go to dinner, or visit grandparents, without wondering whether it is a life-or-death decision. All of which raises the question of what will be permanently changed and what, when the history of this national trauma is written, will prove recoverable. And what will the country have learned? The past provides a mixed guide. There were too few lessons gleaned from the 1918 pandemic, an event that most history books overlooked, and that many Americans first heard about in any detail a century later, when it returned to afflict the nation in a different form. But in 1918, as in 2020, the president’s instinct was to play down its severity, invoking the odd logic that Americans would be dispirited by the truth even as their family and friends succumbed around them. President Donald Trump has never been a student of history (although his grandfather Frederick Trump died of the flu in 1918), and he told journalist Bob Woodward that “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down,” because “I don’t want to create a panic.” No one will know how many thousands of lives that cost as Trump ridiculed mask-wearing and did so little to promote the vaccine in the last days of his administration when it moved from laboratory to market in record time. “Denials for days, weeks, then months,” Biden said Thursday night, without ever mentioning his predecessor by name. “That led to more deaths, more infections, more stress and more loneliness." Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom Biden deliberately made his top medical adviser, also referred to those unnecessary deaths on Thursday when he said on NBC that a year ago this week, “it would have shocked me completely” to know that more than half a million Americans would die of the disease. But he noted that the country paid a horrific price for its political divisions. “Even simple common-sense health measures took on a political connotation,” he said. “It wasn’t a pure public health approach. It was very much influenced by the divisiveness we have in this country.” When Trump and his wife received the vaccine in January, they did not make it public. It was left to Biden and members of his administration to be inoculated on live television as an encouragement to those Americans fearful of the vaccine. The second big lesson may be that when properly organized, the same government that mobilized for World War II and landed men on the moon can in fact save lives on a mass scale. To the Biden administration, that meant taking the vaccines developed in record time and devising a vital distribution system. Operation Warp Speed “was very important work, and I don’t mean to minimize it,” Klain said. “But there was no plan for how we were going to get this vaccine into the arms of tens, and ultimately hundreds, of millions of Americans.” When the history of this strange moment is written, Biden will almost certainly be credited for getting a quarter of the adult population vaccinated with at least one shot, and 10% fully vaccinated, in his first 50 days. After years in which government was denigrated as more of an impediment to national greatness than a vehicle of progress, when conspiracy theories about a pernicious “deep state” still abound, he made the case on Thursday night that a simple show of government competence was itself a turning point. “What we don’t know is whether that translates into encouraging people into public service, or at least trusting that the government can get something done right,” said Richard Haass, a longtime diplomat and now the president of the Council on Foreign Relations. “After 9/11, we rose to the task of fighting global terrorism. After COVID-19, we rose to a different task.” “It remains to be seen,” he said, “whether we can now also use the moment to lessen the effects of domestic division.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Oklahoma high school announcers hurl expletives, racial slurs when team kneels for national anthem

    The Norman High School girls team kneeled in protest during the national anthem on Thursday in a state quarterfinals game. An announcer called them, "f***ing n******" on the broadcast.

  • Biden looks to fulfill increasingly ambitious vaccine promises

    One day after President Biden announced that he would instruct all states to make every American adult eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1, his administration announced several measures to facilitate the ambitious goal, which has required unprecedented logistical organization.

  • Paris Hilton opens up about the 'pain' of being a 'punchline' for years

    After years of being the “punchline,” Paris Hilton is happy to have the last laugh.

  • Major snowstorm could slam U.S. Rockies and High Plains

    A powerful snowstorm is on track to strike the U.S. Rockies and High Plains over the next four days, bringing heavy snow and strong winds that could make travel difficult or impossible, forecasters said. The massive storm is expected to dump up to two feet (61 cm) of snow and winds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour) to parts of northern Colorado, southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska from late Thursday through late Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

  • Severe kidney problems seen with COVID-19; second vaccine dose should not be delayed for cancer patients

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus.

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' fans are in tears after being blindsided by beloved character's death

    Viewers immediately took to social media to mourn the shocking death of one of the show's major characters.

  • States with the highest unemployment one year after the COVID-19 pandemic began

    Pennsylvania now leads the US with the worst unemployment picture.

  • Bumble CEO: There's historic 'demand to meet new people and to date again'

    Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd weighs in on the outlook for dating as the company reports its first earnings report as a public company.

  • Italian volleyball club suing former captain for allegedly breaching contract with pregnancy

    An Italian volleyball club accused its former team captain of "hiding her desire to be a mother" and is seeking legal action.

  • Rioters Set Fire to Federal Courthouse in Portland One Day after Fencing Removed

    Rioters targeted the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., on Thursday evening in renewed clashes between demonstrators and federal police. The attack on the courthouse came one day after authorities removed fencing initially erected over the summer, in response to continued riots following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. “F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021 Footage showed the rioters attempting to force their way into the courthouse while chanting “f*** the United States!” Later in the evening rioters set a fire outside the courthouse entrance. Repost:A fire Burns in front of the Hatfield Court House in downtown Portland. A large crowd of protesters have gathered at the Court house only a day after the fence, which had previously protected the building all summer was taken down. #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/WfDOp9xSq9 — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Federal police from the Department of Homeland Security clashed with rioters and attempted to force them away from the building. DHS agents leave the federal courthouse and force protesters back through the park. Crowd control ammunitions including pepper balls and green smoke were used. They have since went back into the courthouse. #Portland #PortlandProtests #Oregon #PDXprotests #PDX pic.twitter.com/2JRImpZpgH — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Independent journalist Suzette Smith, a former editor of the Portland Mercury, reported on Twitter that the demonstration spun off from a protest earlier that day against the extension of an oil pipeline from the Canadian tar sands to Wisconsin. Smith also wrote that protesters cited the trial against Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, and the removal of the fence around the courthouse as spurring the demonstration. The protest is a continuation of a daytime #StopLine3 march that occurred this afternoon. Protesters also note the recently disassembled fence in front of the courthouse and the beginning of the Chauvin trial as reasons they’re out tonight. — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) March 12, 2021 Rioters gathered to attack the courthouse for weeks during the summer of 2020, and have also marched on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home. City police spent almost $8 million responding to the riots, making over 900 arrests throughout 120 consecutive days of unrest. Portland police announced on Thursday that they were “aware” of additional demonstrations being planned for this coming weekend. DLOs work with event organizers to better ensure a safe environment for event participants and non-participating community members. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 12, 2021

  • The U.S. Is Sitting on Tens of Millions of Vaccine Doses the World Needs

    WASHINGTON — Tens of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca are sitting idly in U.S. manufacturing facilities, awaiting results from its U.S. clinical trial while countries that have authorized its use beg for access. The fate of those doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is the subject of an intense debate among White House and federal health officials, with some arguing the administration should let them go abroad where they are desperately needed, while others are not ready to relinquish them, according to senior administration officials. AstraZeneca is involved in those conversations. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We understand other governments may have reached out to the U.S. government about donation of AstraZeneca doses, and we’ve asked the U.S. government to give thoughtful consideration to these requests,” said Gonzalo Viña, a spokesperson for AstraZeneca. About 30 million doses are currently bottled at AstraZeneca’s facility in West Chester, Ohio, which handles “fill-finish,” the final phase of the manufacturing process, during which the vaccine is placed in vials, one official with knowledge of the stockpile said. Emergent BioSolutions, a company in Maryland that AstraZeneca has contracted to manufacture its vaccine in the United States, has also produced enough vaccine in Baltimore for tens of millions more doses once it is filled into vials and packaged, the official said. But although AstraZeneca’s vaccine is already authorized in more than 70 countries, according to a company spokesperson, its U.S. clinical trial has not yet reported results, and the company has not applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. AstraZeneca has asked the Biden administration to let it loan U.S. doses to the European Union, where it has fallen short of its original supply commitments and where the vaccination campaign has stumbled badly. The administration, for now, has denied the request, one official said. Some federal officials have pushed the White House to make a decision in the next few weeks. Officials have discussed sending doses to the European Union, Britain and Brazil, all hit hard by a worsening coronavirus crisis. “If those donation actions were to proceed, we would seek guidance from the U.S. government on replacement of doses for use in the U.S.,” Viña said. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. The administration’s hesitation is at least partly related to uncertainties with vaccine supply before a bench mark of late May laid down by President Joe Biden — when he promised enough vaccine doses to cover every adult in the United States. Vaccine production is notoriously complex and delicate, and problems like mold growth can interrupt a plant’s progress. Last May, the Trump administration pledged up to $1.2 billion to AstraZeneca to finance the development and manufacturing of its vaccine, which it developed with the University of Oxford, and to supply the United States with 300 million doses if it proved effective. Federal officials and public health experts last year viewed the vaccine, which is less expensive and easier to store for long periods than some other vaccines, as most likely to be among the first to receive authorization. That never happened, in part because of a pattern of communication blunders by AstraZeneca that weakened the company’s relationship with U.S. regulators and slowed the vaccine’s development. Last fall, AstraZeneca’s trial in the United States — the same one that will soon report results — was grounded for nearly seven weeks because the company was slow to provide the FDA with evidence that the vaccine had not caused serious neurological side effects in two volunteers. The company is now grappling with another safety scare. Acting out of precaution, health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended use of the AstraZeneca’s vaccine Thursday after several reports across the continent of severe blood clots. European official and the company said there was not evidence of any causal link. In the vast majority of cases, the emergence of such medical conditions has nothing to do with the vaccine. Some percentage of people are expected to fall ill by chance after getting vaccinated, as would happen in any group of people. AstraZeneca has also run into other problems as its vaccine has rolled out. The shortfall in supply has fueled tensions with European officials. Some people in Germany and other countries have balked at taking the vaccine, for fear it is second-class because of its lower overall efficacy in clinical trials compared with the vaccine from Pfizer. South Africa last month halted its plans to introduce the vaccine after a small clinical trial found that the vaccine did not appear to be protective against mild to moderate illness caused by a concerning coronavirus variant first seen there. In the United States, the Biden administration’s moves to order more supply of the three vaccines authorized by the FDA has further sidelined AstraZeneca’s candidate. The United States may only briefly, or never, need the AstraZeneca doses if they are cleared for emergency use. “If we have a surplus, we’re going to share it with the rest of the world,” Biden told reporters Wednesday, speaking generally about the U.S. vaccine supply. “We’re going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first.” Johnson & Johnson, which has authorization for its vaccine in the United States but fell behind on its production targets in both the United States and Europe, recently asked the United States to loan 10 million doses to the European Union, but the Biden administration also denied that request, according to American and European officials. The European Union has come under fierce criticism for “vaccine nationalism” and protectionism, which intensified last week when Italy blocked a small shipment of doses to Australia, stepping up a tug of war over badly needed shots. Still, the European Union exported 34 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in recent weeks to dozens of countries, even as it faced shortages at home. As frustrations simmer, some European officials are blaming the United States. The European Council president, Charles Michel, said the United States, along with Britain, “have imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory.” Asked Thursday about the U.S. supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that vaccine manufacturers were free to export their products made in the United States while also fulfilling the terms of their contracts with the government. Because AstraZeneca’s vaccine was produced with help from the Defense Production Act, Biden has to approve shipments of doses overseas. Such a move could have huge negative political repercussions as long as Americans are still clamoring for shots. AstraZeneca is also likely to want liability protection for doses shipped overseas, like it would have in the United States if the vaccine is cleared. Meantime, regulators in the United States have been waiting for new AstraZeneca data, expected in the next few weeks, from a phase 3 trial that enrolled 32,000 participants mostly in the United States. AstraZeneca is not likely to report results from an early look at its data as other vaccine-makers have done. It will instead wait for more statistically meaningful results after trial participants have been monitored longer for side effects and more people in the vaccine and placebo groups may have gotten sick, federal officials said. Experts believe the vaccine is unlikely to carry a higher efficacy rate than the shot made by Johnson & Johnson, which uses a similar technology and requires only one dose. The potential for those results means that AstraZeneca’s vaccine might not have an obvious advantage in the United States over the vaccines currently authorized. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is easy to distribute and protects against severe disease and hospitalizations. The two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which use a different technology, have efficacy rates around 95%. Federal officials have also emphasized in the discussions that AstraZeneca’s vaccine should not be stored indefinitely in Ohio or Maryland since it, like all vaccines, has a limited shelf life. The vaccine can be kept at refrigerator temperatures for six months, and some countries are giving the two doses spaced up to three months apart — raising the risk that the doses could go bad if they sit too long. Biden is taking steps to ramp up vaccine production, and the administration may have more than 1 billion doses available by the end of this year, with most ready by summer. That is far more than are necessary to vaccinate the roughly 260 million adults in the United States or even the entire population, once children and adolescents become eligible for shots. Most recently, the administration has focused on Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, brokering a deal to have pharmaceutical giant Merck manufacture and bottle the shot and announcing plans to secure 100 million additional doses. Before the Merck deal was announced, administration officials discussed whether Johnson & Johnson should take over AstraZeneca’s manufacturing space in Baltimore, which the company shares with Johnson & Johnson. The process of stopping the production of vaccines takes weeks. And because AstraZeneca has a contract with Emergent, the Maryland manufacturer, White House intervention would be difficult. The idea was dropped once the Merck partnership was sealed. The administration says it is increasing the supply to eventually vaccinate children and possibly to make booster doses or to guard against emerging variants that may be able to escape the protection conferred by some vaccines. But privately, two senior administration officials said that by helping Johnson & Johnson scale up with the Merck deal, the White House is laying the groundwork for the company to eventually make its vaccine available overseas. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Christie's first NFT art auction skyrockets from $100 to top $60 million

    Bidding in the first NFT auction from auction house Christie's on work from artist Beeple went from $100 to $69 million.

  • Juwan Howard ejected after heated back-and-forth with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon

    Juwan Howard had to be held back by coaches during the back-and-forth.

  • SisQó talks 'Thong Song' legacy: Victoria's Secret sales spike, Halle Berry's fashion inspo and the real meaning of 'dumps like a truck'

    Few songs are worthy of their own documentary. But SisQó’s turn-of-the-millennium booty anthem has just gotten such treatment, thanks to Vice.

  • George Floyd's family reaches $27M settlement with Minneapolis

    The city of Minneapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of George Floyd for $27 million, attorneys for Floyd’s family said Friday. The settlement comes almost a year after Floyd died in police custody, an event that ignited a summer of protests against police brutality.

  • As Virginia and Kansas get snared by COVID-19, how avoidable was this scenario?

    If the whole goal of this unusual college basketball season was to get to the NCAA tournament and to play it as normally as possible, then holding conference tournaments the second week of March was an avoidable mistake.

  • Scientists unlock mysteries of world's oldest 'computer'

    The 2,000-year-old mechanism has baffled experts since it was discovered on a shipwreck in 1901.

  • India Wants to Copy American Vaccines. Biden Shouldn’t Fall For It.

    India's petition to suspend Covid-19 vaccine patents would set a dangerous precedent, writes Howard Dean.

  • Former LAPD commander has no regrets about taking a knee with George Floyd protesters: 'I would never undo it'

    Despite receiving hate mail from his fellow officers, former Los Angeles Police Department Cmdr. Cory Palka says he has no regrets about his decision last year to take a knee with protesters following the death of George Floyd.