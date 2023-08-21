Senior Center construction on deck

Aug. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — After more than 20 years of planning, designing, fundraising and some frustration, a new Traverse City Senior Center could finally be on the way.

City commissioners on Monday are expected to vote on a construction contract of $6,853,590 with Hallmark Construction for the building and $1,895,685 with Elmer's Crane and Dozer for site work, documents show.

That'll build a new structure with a covered entryway, a metal roof with green roof sections, geothermal heating and cooling and a snowmelt system. The site work includes new racquet courts and pervious pavers for the parking lot.

Nonprofit group Friends of the Senior Center has been pushing to replace the current city-owned, Grand Traverse County-run building at East Front and Barlow streets. Group President Jim Carruthers said it's time for a city that often tops "Ten Best" lists to have the best senior center.

"This is long in coming; both the city and county commissions have supported this through the years, and it's really time we get our acts together and get this accomplished and get this built so our seniors can have a world-class senior center right here on the bay in Traverse City," he said.

Carruthers' excitement was shared by city Engineer Tim Lodge, although Lodge noted the city still has a $1,940,385 gap to close.

The state granted $7 million, with the city putting up $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money and Grand Traverse County committing $250,000. Add to that $345,113 in donations and other city funds — but there's still not enough for the full project cost.

That's where Lodge said he's hopeful that the city is ideally situated to apply for another state grant, this one for the Community Center Grant from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

It's a program that seems almost tailor-made to what Traverse City is looking to build, Lodge said.

Municipalities have until Aug. 31 to apply for a $60 million pot set aside to expand programming at community centers or build capital projects, according to the department.

Commissioners on Monday will vote to apply for a $1.9-million grant from that program and, while Mayor Richard Lewis agreed it looks like a good fit for the project, Traverse City won't be the only one looking for help.

"Like all state grants, there's probably going to be a lot of competition for it," he said. "We're not going to be the only one applying for it and there's probably going to be more asks than there is money, so we'll see how it all plays out."

It's not been easy for seniors who want a replacement for the small, outdated building that was fashioned out of a picnic pavilion. The idea for the city to borrow the money for a new building, then ask county taxpayers to pay off the loan, fizzled in 2020 when city and county leaders couldn't agree on a plan.

Then, former state Sen. Wayne Schmidt came through in 2022 with a $7 million grant, only for cost estimates to put the project closer to $10 million.

Carruthers said the friends' group hopes to fundraise for the project, having previously offered to help buy furniture for the building. He's set to talk with Lewis Monday to discuss the particulars, and one possibility could be offering major donors the naming rights for specific amenities in the building.

If approved, construction should begin in the fall, Lodge said.

"The project's taken some interesting paths," he said. "Obviously, the delay has increased the costs, but we've met the challenge of that, I believe."