Senior citizen attempting to cross street is fatally struck by vehicle in Merced, cops say

Police are investigating the death of a senior citizen who was struck and killed while walking by at least one vehicle in Merced.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian as 67-year-old Josephine Fluetsch, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Merced police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by vehicle on G Street between 25th and 26th streets, according to Merced Police Sgt. Nathan McKinnon. When officers arrived on scene, they located Fluetsch in the roadway. Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to McKinnon, it appears the woman was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a 2016 Toyota Camry traveling north driven by a 23-year-old Merced man.

McKinnon said the woman reportedly stepped into the street midway along the city block and was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Police said it is unknown just why the woman stepped into the street and into traffic.

McKinnon said it appears the driver of the Toyota was unable to avoid a collision.

After striking the woman, the driver of the Toyota stopped the vehicle and attempted to alert other motorists of Fluetsch in the roadway. Police said it appears Fluetsch may have been struck by two other vehicles that fled the scene.

The driver of the Toyota cooperated with authorities and police are working to identify any other vehicles that possibly struck the pedestrian. Authorities said any other drivers who struck the woman and fled the scene, could face a felony hit-and-run charge due to the severity of the collision, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merced Police Officer McKeeman at 209-388-7752.