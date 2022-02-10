A senior citizen has been missing since November. Miami-Dade police want your help

North Miami-Dade resident George Bleuel is 67 years old, five-foot-eight, about 165 pounds and, most pertinently, hasn’t been seen since Nov. 19.

Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help.

George Bleuel

Bleuel is missing from the 500 block on Northwest 165th Street and was last seen around noon on that November Friday.

Anyone who knows anything about Bleuel’s whereabouts should contact the Miami-Dade police special victims bureau at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Keys website.