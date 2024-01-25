Senior citizens say their Gwinnett County apartments are infested with toxic mold

Residents living in a senior citizen apartment community in Gwinnett County say their health is being compromised.

They reached out to Channel 2 Action News for help after high levels of toxic mold were found in their apartments at the Redland Creek Senior Apartments.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln went inside one of those apartment units on Thursday. Within minutes, she says it was hard to breathe.

“Everything from coats to jackets, it was full of mold,” one renter who did not want to be identified described. “It needs to be called out.”

Several tenants have even gone online to complain about this issue.

“Everybody is getting sick as far as irritation, breathing, headaches,” one Google review of the community read.

Back in November, the woman Lincoln spoke with took pictures of extensive mold in her closet.

“It’s uncomfortable to breathe,” she said.

She said that property management hired a mold company to assess her unit and others, but they refused to release the findings to the tenants.

“He said, ‘We’re not giving you the report,’” she told Lincoln.

Instead, she says she hired her own company.

Lincoln when through an independent report provided by that company, which noted the presence of highly toxic molds.

Several molds that are found outdoors were located inside her unit, according to the report. The report attributes this to wood decay.

Lincoln also spoke with a property manager who said she was unaware of any mold complaints.

“It’s been frustrating because we haven’t been able to get anyone to help us,” the resident said.

Channel 2 Action News learned the complex is owned by Wilhoit Properties based in Springfield, Missouri. Lincoln emailed and called their corporate office, but has not heard back.

