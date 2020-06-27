Senior Conservatives attack Sir John Major's plan to raise taxes for social care after coronavirus

Taxes should go up to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic, former Conservative PM John Major has said, prompting a furious reaction from senior Tories who served in his Government.

Sir John told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he wanted to see borrowing and taxes rise to pay for a "greater role" of the state in areas like social care after the pandemic.

Sir John said: "None of this is easy for any Government of any political ideology but it seems to me that is going to be inevitable that the Government take a greater role in the future in terms of social care simply because there is no one else who can do it.

"The attractions of very small government are always ideologically obvious but the practicalities from where we are at the moment is that the Government is going to have to take a lead in policies that deal with many of these social problems."

He said that this would be "extremely expensive", adding: "To put up taxes before the economy has recovered which may take a while would in my view be a mistake.

But over time I think there is little doubt that taxes are going to rise.

"For the moment - because interest rates are so low and likely to remain so - it is possible for borrowing to take the strain in a way it could not have done a quarter of a century ago."

Sir John also raised the prospect of a Government issuing 20 year coronavirus bonds' - an idea first raised by senior Tory MP Sir Charles Walker in the Commons last month.

Sir John said that this would allow people who are "earning nothing on their savings" because of low interest rates to take back a healthier income from the new gilts.

If the investor died before the gilt - which would only be offered to UK nationals - was paid out the sum invested could be exempt of inheritance tax, he said. Sir John's call for higher taxes was challenged by senior Tories.

Lord Lamont of Lerwick, who served as Sir John's chancellor, said: "I don't think we should rush to put up taxes. I would not push up taxes in the short term.

"It would snuff out the recovery - which may be slow and gradual. [We should] let the recovery get a grip and tne lets look at the balance between borrowing and taxes."

Sir John Redwood, who also served in Sir John's Cabinet, added: "The idea of increasing taxes is the complete opposite of what we need.

"We need to raise people's confidence, allow them to keep more of the money they earn and to get their businesses under way again.

"They are strapped for cash, they have been starved of turnover - the last thing we need is the Government's hand in their pocket."