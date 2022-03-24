  • Oops!
Senior Democrat decries Republican attacks on U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson

Andrew Chung and Lawrence Hurley
  • Ketanji Brown Jackson
    American judge
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Dick Durbin
    Dick Durbin
    American politician

By Andrew Chung and Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Senate Democrats on Thursday decried Republican attacks on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing while experts from the nation's leading lawyers group dismissed Republican claims that she was "soft on crime" including child pornography.

As the committee held the fourth and final day of Jackson's confirmation hearing, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said the chamber was "on track" to confirm the federal appellate judge to the lifetime job before its expected break for Easter on April 8.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson in February to become the first Black woman to serve on the nation's top judicial body. The committee is likely vote on April 4 on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote.

Jackson concluded two days of marathon testimony on Wednesday night, facing repeated attacks by several Republicans who accused her of being lenient in her previous role as a federal trial court judge in sentencing child pornography offenders.

"Some of the attacks on this judge were unfair, unrelenting and beneath the dignity of the United States Senate," said Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, the committee's chairman. "You can disagree with a senator's vote, you can disagree with a judge's rulings, but to draw conclusions that really reflect on them personally and their values and take it to an extreme is unfair whether the nominee is a Democrat or a Republican. I was so saddened by that and it happened over and over and over again."

"My lasting impression," Durbin added, "is of a judge who sat there through it all, head held high, with dignity and determination and strength. A lesser person might have picked up and told her family, 'We're leaving, this is beyond the pale.' She didn't. And it says an awful lot to me about her character and why the president was correct in choosing her to be the next Supreme Court justice."

The most hostile questioning came from Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn.

Schumer described the Republican attacks as an attempt by "just a handful" of senators to "smear" Jackson with misleading and false accusations.

The committee on Thursday heard from outside witnesses offering their views on Jackson's record and qualifications, including members of the American Bar Association, which has evaluated Jackson as "well qualified" for the job. Jackson herself was not present.

Durbin asked Ann Williams, one of the bar association witnesses, whether in the group's examination of Jackson's record any evidence emerged that she was "soft on crime."

"None whatsoever," Williams said.

Williams said that in interviews with 250 lawyers and judges who had first-hand knowledge of Jackson's career, none of them brought up issues involving her sentencing of child pornography defendants.

Another bar association witness, Joseph Drayton, said he had specifically talked to prosecutors and defense lawyers about the issue.

"None of them felt that she demonstrated bias in any way," Drayton said.

The bar association witnesses were members of the organization's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary.

Her confirmation would not change the court's ideological balance - it has a 6-3 conservative majority - but would let Biden freshen its liberal bloc with a 51-year-old jurist young enough to serve for decades. The Democratic president nominated Jackson last month to the lifetime post to succeed retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

So far, there is no sign that the Republican attacks are likely to derail Jackson's confirmation, with Democrats narrowly controlling the Senate. With a simple majority needed for confirmation and the Senate divided 50-50 between the parties, she would get the job if Democrats remain united regardless of how the Republicans vote.

Jackson since last year has served as a federal appeals court judge after eight years as a federal district judge.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the 116th justice to serve on the high court, the sixth woman and the third Black person. With Jackson on the bench, the court for the first time would have four women and two Black justices.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung and Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Will Dunham)

  • 'Stellar' reputation: Legal experts assessing Judge Jackson

    Legal experts praised Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in her final day of Senate hearings on Thursday, with a top lawyers' group saying its review found she has a “sterling" reputation, “exceptional” competence and is well qualified to sit on the Supreme Court. The testimony from the American Bar Association and other legal advocates came after two days of questioning from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Republicans asked Jackson about her record as a federal judge, including her sentencing of criminal defendants, as she seeks to become the first Black woman on the nation's highest court.

  • Graham gets combative with Jackson: 'What faith are you, by the way?'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday grew increasingly combative in his line of questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson, asking President Biden's Supreme Court nominee about her religious faith, her defense of Guantánamo Bay prisoners and whether she was aware of what he said were left-wing attacks on his preferred nominee to the court.Graham has been seen as a swing GOP vote on Jackson given his support for previous Democratic judicial nominees...

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson's comments on motherhood, her husband's tears and what they mean for a historic moment

    Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, is sitting before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

  • Senate Judiciary Committee ends questioning of SCOTUS hopeful Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Rachel Scott reports on the biggest takeaways as Judge Jackson closed out the final day of questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

  • Cory Booker brings Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears with moving speech

    Sen. Cory Booker had Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson dabbing tears when he called her "a harbinger of hope" in a speech at her congressional hearing.

  • Lawsuit seeks to block 'insurrectionist' Marjorie Taylor Greene from reelection bid

    A group of Georgia voters on Thursday asked state officials to block Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection, alleging she is unfit for office because of her support of rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol. In a legal challenge filed with the Georgia Secretary of State, the voters claim Greene has violated a provision of the U.S. Constitution known as the "Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause." The clause, passed after the 19th Century U.S. Civil War, prohibits politicians from running for Congress if they have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" against the United States, or "given aid or comfort" to the nation's enemies.

  • Graham grills Jackson on her religious beliefs

    South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham grills Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on everything from her religious beliefs to her knowledge of what he called a left-wing effort to "destroy" his pick for the Court, Judge Michelle Childs. (March 22)

  • Sally Field says Burt Reynolds 'invented' that she was the love of his life: 'I wasn't'

    "He had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him than he had thought, but I wasn’t," Field said. "He just wanted to have the thing he didn’t have."

  • Sen. Ted Cruz repeatedly defies Sen. Dick Durbin's pleas to stop questioning Ketanji Brown Jackson after his time expired

    "You can bang it as loud as you want," Cruz said after a visibly frustrated Durbin hit his gavel twice.

  • Washington Post Condemns 'Clownish' GOP Antics At Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings

    An editorial castigated Republicans for damage to the confirmation process.

  • Whitehouse says court-packing isn't just adding members: 'We're packing by court-picking'

    Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson again Wednesday declined to state an opinion on court-packing.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives It to Marsha Blackburn: ‘You Are a Horrible Woman’

    ABCWednesday marked the third day of questioning for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson—and the third day of astonishingly ugly attacks from Republican lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee. These shameless stooges have repeatedly tried to brand the highly decorated federal judge, who would make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, as soft on child pornography. (It’s really just cheap chum to the GOP’s conspiracy-minded, QAnon-obsessed base.)“She has said that th

  • Thieves get creative in the face of high gas prices

    Pain at the pump isn't the only symptom of rising gas prices. Thieves are capitalizing on the situation too.

  • Russia launching bid to host 2028, 2032 Euros amid Ukraine war, FIFA ban

    Russia is currently banned from all international soccer competitions after it invaded Ukraine.

  • U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson to recuse from Harvard race case

    U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday said that if confirmed to the lifetime job she would recuse herself from a major upcoming case challenging the race-conscious admissions policy Harvard University uses to increase its number of Black and Hispanic students. Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman to serve on the high court, made the comment during the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Jackson is a Harvard graduate and a current member of the Ivy League school's Board of Overseers.

  • Elizabeth Holmes' co-defendant Balwani starts his criminal case at a 'deficit'

    It’s no surprise that Elizabeth Holmes’ co-defendant and former boyfriend, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, came out swinging against her Tuesday in opening statements to his criminal fraud trial, defense lawyers say.

  • LIVE COVERAGE: Emotions, tempers run high on day three of Jackson hearings

    The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding the second day of questioning for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday.Jackson endured a long day of questioning Tuesday, but appeared to make no missteps that would put her confirmation in question. Democrats have the votes to confirm her with no GOP support, though they are hoping she draws a handful of Republican votes.The Hill will be providing updates on today's hearing below....

  • 'You are worthy': Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing

    Sen. Cory Booker cut through a tense third day of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday with a speech on racial progress that drew tears from the nominee and held the rapt attention of colleagues. Booker, a Black Democrat from New Jersey, said he could no longer hold back his emotion over how Jackson has conducted herself in the face of combative questioning about her handling of child pornography cases, her representation of accused terrorists and her views on anti-racism teaching in schools. “You faced insults here that were shocking to me,” Booker said, speaking directly to Jackson, who is nominated to become the first Black woman on the high court.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham interrupted SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson so many times that Sen. Dick Durbin intervened to let her speak

    "She's had nothing to do with the Kavanaugh hearings," Durbin told Graham after he asked Ketanji Brown Jackson about Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

  • Biden asks Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit council or be ousted

    President Biden has asked Republican Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit their positions on a presidential council or be removed. In a post on Wednesday, Oz, who is a candidate in Pennsylvania, said the administration sent him a letter requesting he resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.A letter from the administration was shown in a video Oz released on the situation. The letter states Oz...