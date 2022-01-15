Senior ECB official: rate rise too soon could choke recovery

File---File picture taken Oct.6, 2021 shows the European Central Bank at the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany. A senior European Central Bank official says that raising interest rates prematurely could “choke off the recovery,” comments that come as inflation in the 19-nation euro area has hit a record rate. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)
·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A senior European Central Bank official says that raising interest rates prematurely could “choke off the recovery,” comments that come as inflation in the 19-nation euro area has hit a record rate.

The European Union's statistical office said Jan. 7 that the annual inflation rate rose to 5% in December — the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the previous record of 4.9% from November.

That compounded pressure for the ECB to act on inflation since it has kept interest rates ultra-low to stimulate an economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic. At present, analysts don’t expect the bank to raise rates until 2023.

In an interview with Saturday's edition of German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel stressed the bank's expectation “that inflation will fall significantly over the medium term.”

“That is why we are not raising interest rates now, as some are calling for,” she said.

The ECB's projections foresee medium-term inflation even falling below the bank's target of 2%, though there is currently “great uncertainty” over the outlook, she added.

“That is why we should not raise interest rates prematurely, as that could potentially choke off the recovery,” Schnabel said. “But we will act quickly and decisively if we conclude that inflation may settle above 2%.”

She acknowledged, however, that the bank views the current year-on-year figures “with some concern, as they are higher than we initially expected.” But she noted that, calculated over a longer period, inflation has not increased as much as they suggest.

Inflation is traditionally a particularly acute concern in Schnabel's native Germany, which has Europe's biggest economy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    A stock that plunges nearly 90% is inherently risky, but Wall Street is rapidly warming up to this small-cap company.

  • Market bubbles are bursting – here's what investors should buy and sell

    The stock market’s biggest bubbles have got closer to bursting this week as the prospect of interest rate rises casts a shadow over the most lucrative investments of the past decade.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Is the stock market open on Monday? Here are the trading hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., after a volatile start to the year.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    Colorado’s largest craft brewery has been acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) in a deal that will offer Oskar Blues Brewery much deeper financial reserves but will put the Longmont business and the other breweries it owns on a previously uncharted course. The Corona, California-based energy-drink maker announced Thursday that it’s acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC for $330 million in cash, pending regulatory approval. CANarchy, formed after Fireman Capital Partners of Massachusetts acquired Oskar Blues and then began adding other craft beermakers to its fold, also includes Cigar City Brewing of Florida, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery of Utah, Deep Ellum Brewing Company of Texas and Perrin Brewing Company of Michigan.

  • 2 Pot Stocks To Flat Out Avoid in 2022

    Despite the dip last year, the marijuana industry consists of excellent growth stocks that have the potential to flourish in the coming years. The U.S. cannabis companies, in particular, saw drastic revenue growth amid the ongoing pandemic. The ramp-up of state legalization also gave a boost to marijuana sales.

  • Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc has raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 per month in the United States depending on the plan, the company said on Friday, to help pay for new programming to compete in the crowded streaming TV market. Prices also rose in Canada, where the standard plan climbed to C$16.49 from C$14.99. Shares of Netflix gained nearly 3% to $533.84 on Nasdaq after Reuters broke the news of the price rises.

  • Want To Get Richer? Invest in These 5 REITs and Wait 10 Years

    All of these real estate investment trusts have well-established track records of outperforming the market for a decade or more and look poised to continue that trend.

  • 7 financial planners explain how to invest your money during high inflation

    What are the best ways to invest when inflation is 7%?

  • Andretti SPAC Raises $200 Million at IPO, Rules Out Sports Team Buy

    A special purpose acquisition company started by Michael Andretti closed on a $200 million initial public offering last evening and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange today. The blank-check, Andretti Acquisition Corp., seeks opportunities that can benefit from the iconic racing family’s brand, both inside and outside of the worldwide motor sports platform, […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    For investors seeking the strongest possible returns, there has always been a clear path. It involves risk, but the rewards are real. We’re talking, of course, about the outsized gains available in penny stocks, the low-priced equities that can slide under the radar. Historically, these are shares that sold for less than an old English shilling – just pennies. Later, they were defined as stocks selling for less than a one dollar per share; today, they’re the shares priced at less than $5. No mat

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks billionaire D. E. Shaw is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of billionaire’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying. David Elliot Shaw, more commonly known as D. E. Shaw, gained prominence on […]

  • Tiger Woods First SPAC Swings for $150 Million Sports Tech Deal

    Tiger Woods is making a play for a sports technology business, filing to raise $150 million through a special purpose acquisition company, a blank check venture that seeks to bring another company public. Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, retired NBA player David Lee and the executives of sports technology investment fund Lead are among those joining […]

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Ford just hit a $100 billion market cap — why its stock may crash 52%

    One veteran auto analyst stakes out a bearish view on the red-hot shares of Ford.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 46% to 65% to Buy in 2022

    Buying stocks after a steep decline can be intimidating, but it can also offer attractive long-term rewards.

  • Why a falling dollar signals ‘markets are in wonderland’ over inflation and Fed

    The U.S. dollar is stumbling to begin 2022 even as investors pencil in a much more aggressive Federal Reserve response to persistent inflation. Here's why.