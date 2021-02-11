Senior Finance Executive Joins Science4Data Advisory Team

Key addition to drive MediaSignal strategy in targeted industries

Science4Data, the emerging leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced Chris Dhanraj will be joining the company’s esteemed list of advisors. Dhanraj brings over 20 years of leadership and operating expertise in the Financial Services industry.

Science4Data has signed up a first round of customers that are using the company’s advanced AI engine to distill intelligence and monitor publicly available online media. The company has turned its focus to target the PR, IR and communications industries with advanced media intelligence. In addition, the analysis engine will serve specific use cases in the financial services, media, and marketing industries through specialized partners. Recently garnering the interest of several institutional investors, Science4Data is poised for significant expansion in 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris as a strategic advisor to our team,” said Charles Gerth, CEO of Science4Data. “We see tremendous opportunity in offering our MediaSignal product to buy side investment professionals, either directly or through partnership.”

Dhanraj currently serves as the managing principal of investments for CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) and helps oversee the firm’s investment platform. Prior to CLA, he was BlackRock’s head of U.S. investment strategy for iShares, leading a team that analyzed markets and macro trends to provide actionable market insights across asset classes using exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Before BlackRock, Dhanraj worked at Citigroup as the head of investment strategy for Citi Private Bank North America and was a member of the global investment committee. In this role, he helped implement asset allocation across public and private markets for private clients and family offices. Dhanraj is a board member of the Student Conservation Association (SCA), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build the next generation of conservation leaders. He also serves as an adjunct professor of finance at Fairfield University.

About Science4Data

Science4Data provides advanced AI-driven analysis technology to monitor any online media, including news, social, and other public sources, alongside private document repositories. Developed by AI experts from world leading academic institutions, the Science4Data engine provides the most complete automated insights on trends, topics, coverage, sentiment, risk, density, bias and customizable indices. Analyses are curated for relevance and provided effortlessly, at scale. Customers include leading organizations in financial services, media, PR and marketing services. For more information, please visit www.science4data.com.

