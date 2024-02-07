Senior government director quits Cabinet Office to join the UAE

Mr Aiken has been in political communications for much of his working life

One of the most senior Cabinet Office communication figures, who has national security responsibilities, is quitting the Government to join the UAE, it has emerged.

Alex Aiken, whose formal title is executive director for government communication, is departing in April to become an adviser to the UAE’s foreign ministry.

Mr Aiken’s current responsibilities involve “leadership of cross government work on national security”, according to his biography on the government website.

The UAE’s foreign policy is markedly different to the UK, with the country in December hosting Vladimir Putin despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The news emerged on the same day that Nickie Aiken, a Conservative Party deputy chairman who is Mr Aiken’s wife, announced she would not stand for re-election as a Tory MP at the next election.

In a message announcing the news, Mrs Aiken said that her husband had accepted a job overseas and that “he deserves my full support as he pursues a new career”.

It means that the Aikens are expected to move to the UAE in the near future.

The developments come as the Government continues to investigate an attempted takeover of The Telegraph by RedBird IMI, a group that is 75 per cent funded by the UAE.

Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, has ordered investigations from the media regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into the proposed takeover.

Another route theoretically open to the Government, which would involve the Cabinet Office intervening on national security grounds, has not been announced to date.

Mr Aiken has been in political communications for much of his working life. He was director of communications and strategy at Westminster Council between 2000 and 2012.

Since then he has held a variety of roles in government, including a position which oversaw government communication strategy in the Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet Office.

His current role does not make him the most senior government communications figure – Simon Baugh holds that position – but puts him one rung below the top.

Mr Aiken is paid somewhere between £97,000 and £162,500 a year, given the pay band for his seniority in the civil service, which is classed as “SCS pay band 2”.

That level of seniority also means that he did not need to go through the full process of checks from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

Only civil servants at the level of director general or permanent secretary must go to Acoba, which rules on whether senior government figures can take up certain jobs – though its decisions are not binding.

Mr Aiken is understood to have been through a less rigorous process which includes sign-off from various senior figures in the Cabinet Office, including the permanent secretary.

It is unclear exactly when Mr Aiken will take up his new role or how much he will be paid.

Mrs Aiken has been the Tory MP for the Cities of London and Westminster since 2019.

Mrs Aiken said in a statement on Wednesday: “This is not a decision I have taken lightly. My husband, Alex, who has supported me steadfastly through my political career, has accepted a job offer overseas and he deserves my full support as he pursues a new career.”

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “Alex Aiken will leave the Civil Service in April to take up a new role as a communications advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the United Arab Emirates. He has worked in the Cabinet Office for the last decade, serving as Executive Director, Government Communication.

“His new role has been vetted through the Cabinet Office Business Appointment Rules process. He will abide by the standard conditions governing senior civil service external appointments.

“The process for appointing his successor will be announced in due course.”