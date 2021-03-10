Senior home employee accused of raping elderly Alzheimer's patient

Mar. 10—The Free Press

MANKATO — An employee of a Mankato senior facility is accused of raping an elderly resident who has Alzheimer's disease. The resident's son witnessed the assault via a surveillance camera stream, the charges say.

Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji, 52, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A son of a 83-year-old woman who lives at The Pillars of Mankato reported remotely witnessing his mother being sexually assaulted Monday night.

The man said he uses cameras and a webstream to check on his mother who has Alzheimer's disease, according to a court complaint.

He said he saw a man undress his mother and sexually assault her twice. The camera had a speaker and the son said he told the assailant to stop. The man eventually stopped, but the son said he did so slowly.

A responding police officer found the woman partially nude and she did not understand what had happened.

Bewaji, who works at the facility, was identified as the suspect and agreed to speak to police.

He initially denied the allegations and later said the elderly woman initiated the sexual contact, the charges say. He allegedly said he also had sex with the woman in February.

Bewaji reportedly told an officer he knew the woman was a vulnerable adult.