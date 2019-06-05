Senior House Democrat says support lacking for formal Trump impeachment inquiry

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a mark up hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday there did not appear to be support at the moment for a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia probe.

"It very well may come to a formal impeachment inquiry," Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler told CNN in an interview. "There does not appear to be support for it now. And we will see. The support may develop."







