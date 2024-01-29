A New Senior Housing Development is Coming to Nevada

NEVADA, Mo. — There’s something new coming to the city of Nevada – specifically, for the senior citizen population.

It’s a 38-unit senior housing development called Augusta Gardens, offering affordable and market-rate housing options for seniors in Nevada.

It was approved at last Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.

The development will be constructed in the large lot behind the Walmart Super Center, off of South Barrett Street.

The project is funded through federal and state tax credits from the “Missouri Housing Development Commission.”

“It’s exciting because we’ve been pursuing this type of project for over 20 years with the same developer. So again, the location is ideal for the fact that anyone that lives in this will have access to groceries, access to food, access to retail shopping as well,” said Mark Mitchell, City of Nevada, City Manager.

That project is set to break ground sometime around June of this year.

