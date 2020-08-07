    Advertisement

    New Senior Investment Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $16.1 million, or 19 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $3.3 million, or 4 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust that owns senior housing properties posted revenue of $84.5 million in the period.

    New Senior Investment Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 67 cents to 71 cents per share.

    The company's shares closed at $3.78. A year ago, they were trading at $6.54.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNR

