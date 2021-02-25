New Senior Investment Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $14.5 million, or 17 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.8 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns senior housing properties posted revenue of $82 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $59.1 million. Revenue was reported as $336.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, New Senior Investment Group expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 14 cents to 15 cents.

The company's shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.

