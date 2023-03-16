Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal

This is a locator map for United Arab Emirates with its capital, Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A senior Iranian official visited the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, just days after Tehran agreed to restore diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia in a Chinese-brokered deal that raised hopes of a broader rapprochement across Middle East.

Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said his visit was a “meaningful beginning for the two countries to enter a new stage of political, economic and security relations,” Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.

It said he was accompanied by the head of Iran's central bank and other senior officials, and held talks with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser. There was no immediate comment from the UAE.

Sunni Arab rulers in the Persian Gulf have viewed Iran with suspicion since the 1979 Islamic Revolution toppled a U.S.-allied monarch in Tehran. Relations have worsened since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, as Shiite-majority Iran has spread its influence across the region and supported powerful armed proxies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and the Palestinian territories.

In the Chinese-brokered agreement, which built on talks held in Iraq in recent years, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties which were severed in 2016, when Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shiite cleric and Iranian protesters stormed its embassy in Tehran.

The deal raised hopes for a lasting peace in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthi militia since 2015. That conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

The UAE, a close Saudi ally that also intervened in Yemen, returned its ambassador to Iran last August for the first time since 2016, as did the Gulf Arab nation of Kuwait. Dubai, a major international business hub in the UAE, is home to a large Iranian community.

Suspicions still run deep, however, especially following a series of attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the UAE, as well as Saudi oil facilities, in 2019, which were widely blamed on Iran. Last year, a drone strike launched by the Iran-backed Houthis hit Abu Dhabi, hurting the UAE's reputation as a safe harbor in the volatile Middle East.

The UAE was the first of four Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel in the so-called Abraham Accords in 2020. The two countries were drawn together in large part because of their shared suspicions of Iran. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat, and the two countries have waged a shadow war for several years.

The Saudi-Iran deal raised concerns in Israel, which has long hoped to forge an alliance with Arab Gulf states against Tehran.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's top security official to visit the UAE amid regional rapprochement

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, Nour News, which is affiliated with the Iranian top security body, reported. His visit to Abu Dhabi comes at a time of growing rapprochement between Iran and Gulf countries. Last week, Shamkhani took part in talks brokered by China that resulted in Saudi Arabia and Iran resuming diplomatic ties after they were suspended in 2016.

  • Sunak’s Northern Ireland Deal Set for Parliament Vote Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak will give UK lawmakers a chance next week to vote on new post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, as the prime minister seeks to crystallize his agreement with the European Union.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareh

  • Global cocaine production hits "record high," U.N. drugs agency says

    "The surge in the global cocaine supply should put all of us on high alert," U.N. drug official says.

  • Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties

    Iran's top security official held high-level talks in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday as Tehran seeks greater outreach to Gulf states amid mounting tensions with the West over the country's nuclear work and its drone sales to Russia. The visit by Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani comes days after Tehran and Riyadh reached a China-facilitated deal to re-establish relations and re-open embassies within two months after years of hostility. "Considering the suitable platforms that have been created since a year ago for the development of relations between Iran and the UAE, I see this trip as a new stage for political, economic and security relations," said Shamkhani in Abu Dhabi, Iranian state media reported.

  • US jobless aid claims fell last week as layoffs remain low

    Fewer Americans applied for jobless claims last week as the labor market continues to thrive despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 11 fell by 20,000 to 192,000 from 212,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. In a note to clients, analysts at Oxford economics said there are still few signs that the recent jump in layoff announcements, particularly in the tech sector, is translating to a rise in unemployment.

  • Russia pummels Sumy Oblast, attacking over 160 times per day

    Ovet the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked territories of four hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] of Sumy Oblast; 161 strikes have been observed.

  • Police: Man allegedly shot Saylorsburg woman after argument stemming from threats

    A Saylorsburg woman is dead after police say a man allegedly shot her after an argument stemming from threats he made at a home in Monroe County.

  • Biden approves Willow Project. What to know about the move to allow oil drilling in Alaska

    The Biden administration on Monday approved the Willow Project, the largest proposed oil plan, despite fierce opposition from environmental groups.

  • South Korea’s Yoon Arrives in Japan Hours After North Fires ICBM

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Tokyo for a visit to repair ties with Japan and bolster security cooperation with their mutual US ally, hours after North Korea test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionCredit

  • Division I's shortest roster (Fairleigh Dickinson) faces its biggest star (Zach Edey)

    Fairleigh Dickinson may be the most interesting team in the NCAA tournament and there's one thing Purdue fans won't like at all

  • Austrian police warn of abstract threat to Syrian facilities

    Austrian police issued a terror threat warning Thursday for Vienna, saying there was an “abstract" danger for Syrian institutions in the city. In an update, the police department said “a recent threat assessment” by the intelligence service indicated the warning was “particularly related to the anniversary of the civil war in Syria -- it primarily concerns Syrian facilities.” “The potential threat is still on an increased level,” the department tweeted Thursday.

  • TikTokers can’t agree on this relationship habit: ‘Truly nothing sounds worse’

    This weekly relationship meeting has some TikTokers upset.

  • ABB invests in US robot factory as reshoring trend hots up

    ABB is expanding its main US robot factory as its customers there in the automotive, packaging and machinery industries confront a tight labour market as they bring production back home. The Swiss engineering company, which competes with Japan's FANUC and Germany's Kuka, is spending $20 million boosting capacity at its Auburn Hills site in Michigan to meet demand spurred by the Biden administration's massive industrial stimulus package. The United States is the third largest in the global robotics market, which is worth around $50 billion per year according to estimates by ABB and the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

  • 2023 NCAA tournament odds: There's value to be found in 'March Matchup' futures

    Here are three teams we like to reach various stages of the tournament.

  • Deadly explosion rips through spy agency building in Russia

    At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at an FSB Border Service Department building in Russia, local authorities said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Weirdest Thing In Donald Trump Jr.’s Latest Video

    The late-night host couldn't resist zinging Donald Trump's son over the find.

  • Lindsey Graham Testified Donald Trump Would’ve Believed Out-Of-This-World 2020 Claim

    The key Trump ally reportedly commented under oath on the former president's post-election defeat state of mind.

  • Georgia grand jury heard another Trump call recording

    A special grand jury that investigated whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia heard a recording of the former president pushing a top state lawmaker to call a special session to overturn his loss in the state, according to a newspaper report. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that it spoke to five members of the special grand jury who said they heard a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston that had not previously been reported and has not been made public.

  • Why Vietnam doesn't want to claim Ke Huy Quan

    The actor has openly acknowledged his Vietnamese roots but the reaction to his historic win has been muted.

  • Australian Nuclear Subs Are ‘Worst Deal in History,’ Ex-PM Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ex-Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating condemned the center-left Labor government’s deal with the US and UK to obtain nuclear submarines, saying the nation’s military sovereignty was being surrendered to the “whim and caprice” of Washington.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,0