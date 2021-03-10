Senior judge questions the right of police to record 'non-crime hate incidents'

Police line sign - Peter Byrne/PA

A senior judge has questioned the right of the police to record “hate incidents” against academics who question whether trans women are women.

During a Court of Appeal challenge to the lawfulness of police hate crime guidance, Lady Justice Simler said that there is “legitimate public debate” over the issues and warned that the actions of officers could have a “chilling effect”.

She asked whether it was “right” that a feminist academic should have a police report to her name for stating “trans women are not women in the context of that debate”.

The intervention comes amid a charged debate surrounding the discussion of women’s sex based rights and attacks on a number of high profile female academics.

Her comments emerged during the case of former police officer Harry Miller, who is challenging College of Policing guidance which instructs officers to record a “hate incident” against an individual if they receive a complaint about their behaviour which does not amount to a crime.

Often about social media comments, it can be recorded without any investigation into the truth of the allegation and may show up on enhanced criminal records checks when a person tries to get a job, judges were told.

Mr Miller, who himself was subject to a recording after posting allegedly transphobic tweets, argues that the guidance is unlawful and stifles freedom of expression.

He last year won a High Court action against Humberside Police over their action against him, but the judge in the lower court ruled that the guidance itself was “not disproportionate”.

Jason Coppel QC, representing the College of Policing at the Royal Courts of Justice, said there is a “rigorous set of safeguards to restrict the circumstances in which local police information will be put on an enhanced criminal records check”.

He said in Mr Miller’s case it might “rightly be considered by a policeman” to be relevant if he wanted to teach transgender children.

Lady Justice Simler asked: “What about an academic or a feminist philosopher who responds to a public consultation expressing concerns about permitting a transsexual woman to use a woman’s refuge and [someone] complains about that, perceiving that to be hostile.

“Would it be right for that to be declared on an enhanced criminal record check when that academic wants to transfer to become a teacher in a school where there are transgender children?”

Using the example of someone having a recording against them for questioning whether trans women are women, the judge added: “Is it right that it's disclosed? It is part of a legitimate public debate”.

Mr Coppel argued that there is a “detailed balancing analysis” before any incident is listed on an enhanced criminal records check.

But in heated exchanges, Lady Simler suggested that police applying the hate categorisation to a complaint “potentially stigmatises a group of people who are engaged in a public debate about these issues, who are more likely to be complained about by people… who feel offended by this debate."

She added: "Doesn't it then have a chilling effect on their freedom of expression?”

The judges questioned how members of the public might react when - as in the guidance - the person who complains is described as a “victim” and the person complained about is the “suspect”.

Judgement in the appeal was reserved for a later date.

