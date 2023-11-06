Senior legal figure admits making sexual and racist comments

A former sheriff was heard making sexual and racist remarks during an online call after forgetting to switch off his microphone, a court has heard.

Alastair Duff is a former advocate and sheriff and was previously the director of the Judicial Institute of Scotland.

The 69-year-old admitted making the remarks at his home in Edinburgh during a WebEx meeting in October 2021.

Duff was fined £1,275 after pleading guilty during a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

The comments were made during a break in an online training course for justices of the peace.

After returning early, two of the participants overheard Duff making remarks, while apparently on a phone call.

When he realised his microphone was on, Duff was heard to utter an expletive.

During the afternoon session of the training course, Duff was described as "less polished" and looking grey. Two of the justices of the peace were so concerned by the comments that they contacted the police.

Duff appeared in court on Monday morning

A police investigation revealed that Duff had been speaking to a man in Leven, who has subsequently died.

A search of the man's computer showed he had been watching adult pornography of a male and female dressed in school uniforms having sex.

John Scullion KC, defending, said that his client's lengthy career had "ended in ignominy".

He said: "A reputation built over decades was destroyed in seconds. He had only himself to blame and the personal cost should not be underestimated."

Mr Scullion said his client admitted making "crass and offensive" remarks but there was no significant sexual element to the offence.

He added that his client was "embarassed and ashamed" by his actions.

Sheriff Douglas Keir told Duff he had taken into account his "long and distinguished career" in what was a "troubling and anxious" case.

The sheriff said he accepted that there had been no significant sexual element to the offence.

Duff admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner by uttering sexual remarks and a racist remark and placing the other participants in a state of fear or alarm, and committing a breach of the peace.

He retired from judicial office on 1 December 2021, five weeks after committing the offence.

During his career Duff also represented Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, who was found guilty of the Lockerbie bombing after a trial in the Netherlands in 2001.