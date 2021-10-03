Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 4, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Movers
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANKING

Kristy Amaro has been promoted to chief diversity and inclusion officer at Amerant Bancorp in Miami. She joined the company in 2006, and most recently served as people and organizational development manager. Before joining Amerant, she was a public school teacher and worked in the luxury hotel industry.

HOSPITALITY

Dianna Thomsen has been named director of spa and retail at Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada. Before joining Cheeca Lodge, she was spa director at Plus One Health Management in Blackhawk, CO.

LAW

Monica Lopez-Rodriguez, former director of capital markets for Royal Caribbean Group in Miami, has joined Greenberg Traurig in Miami as of counsel. She will enhance the firm’s financial regulatory and compliance, Latin America and corporate practices.

Ronald Roth has been named a partner in the Miami office of Kelley Kronenberg. He will focus his practice on first- and third-party insurance defense litigation. Before joining the firm, he spent most of his career litigating state and federal court insurance defense lawsuits.

Ian Bacheikov has been named chair of the alcohol beverage sector team of Akerman in Miami. Bacheikov will focus his practice on the laws governing alcoholic beverages. He has been a partner at the law firm since 2019.

MORTGAGE INDUSTRY

Christopher Cash has been named senior vice president, national operations at Hamilton Home Loans in Sunrise. He was senior vice president of strategic business development at KBHS Home Loans in Texas.

NONPROFIT

The Everglades Foundation has named Julie Rosenfeld director of leadership gifts. Before joining the Foundation, she was director of major and planned gifts at Ransom Everglades School.

REAL ESTATE

Gerardo Gato has been named executive vice president of finance at RKW Residential in Miami. Before joining RKW, he was the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Monument Capital Management.

TECHNOLOGY

Tanya Acevedo has been named as Miami Dade College’s vice president for information technology and chief information officer. She was chief technology officer for Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby Airports in Houston, TX.

David Mesas has been named director of sales, multicultural for NYIAX, an advertising contract exchange. He will be based in Miami. He most recently served as vice president, business development and multicultural sales at Claritas.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Start with MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), companies whose shares have risen more than 10% this year and more than 100% over the past five years. MercadoLibre is often called the Amazon of Latin America, it is an e-commerce and fintech giant. The company, which started out as an Argentine company in 1999, is now in 18 countries in the region.

  • 3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

    What do the world's most confident investors do when their favorite stocks dive along with the rest of the stock market? If you're Cathie Wood, the CEO and founder of ARK Invest you do some bargain shopping. Rising interest rates in the U.S. and a financial crisis in China have been driving down shares of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Cathie Wood manages for ARK Invest.

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • This Under-the-Radar Pharma Company Could Be a Bargain Hunter's Dream

    Companies touting successful treatment candidates to fight COVID-19 are in the healthcare spotlight, gaining the attention of investors. This includes biotech companies such as iBio (NYSEMKT: IBIO), an innovator specializing in the manufacturing and production of antibodies and vaccines under development. Now, a brief renewed interest from investors is the result of exclusive licensing deals and positive pre-clinical studies involving its most promising candidates.

  • Here are 6 altcoins experts are watching as the 4th quarter kicks off

    Boost, Crypto.com CRO, Avalanche, and Polygon are among the altcoins that crypto market experts are watching as investors head into year-end.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Unfortunately, all rallies eventually come to an end on Wall Street. Following each of the previous eight bear-market bottoms, dating back to 1960, the benchmark S&P 500 has had either one or two double-digit percentage declines within three years.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Chevron or Exxon, Which Should Dividend Investors Own Today?

    These giant U.S. oil companies are sporting huge yields, but one of them stands ahead of the other for dividend investors. Here's why.

  • 5 Things Lucid Group Investors Should Watch in 2022

    Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has officially started mass production of its Lucid Air Dream Edition sedan at its Arizona manufacturing facility. The announcement comes as a big relief to investors who were wondering if Lucid could make good on its promise to begin delivering vehicles in the second half of 2021. Now that Lucid has top range and horsepower ratings from the Environmental Protection Agency and has begun making cars, investors may be asking what's next.

  • Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian discloses nearly $1 billion losses in IPO filing

    The company has been investing aggressively in ramping up production of its electric vehicles, including its upscale all-electric R1T pickup truck which was launched last month beating out competition from more established rivals, such as Tesla Inc, General Motors and Ford. Rivian had about 48,390 preorders for its R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs in the United States and Canada as of last month.

  • A 24-year old Gen Zer that became a crypto millionaire this year when he sold his fund talks about why he's betting big on avalanche

    24-year old Rahul Rai, who became a millionaire when he sold his crypto fund this year, believes the avalanche blockchain could be number one.

  • 2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy

    Two unloved growth stocks that trade at low multiples of future earnings and look incredibly cheap right now are Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC). Healthcare giant Bristol Myers Squibb is a stock that investors could easily be overlooking right now. For the trailing 12 months, the company incurred a net loss of $5 billion.

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $24.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day.

  • Where Might Nio's Stock Move In The Coming Weeks?

    Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gapped higher but pared gains by Friday afternoon. The Chinese electric vehicle maker announced it achieved record-high monthly and quarterly deliveries. The company delivered 10,628 vehicles globally in September, representing an increase of 125.70% year-over-year. Nio was down 0.45% at $35.47 at last check. As Nio Takes First Steps Into Norway, The Chinese EV Startup Will Be Up Against These Formidable Rivals Nio Daily Chart Analysis Shares look to be falling below pattern

  • U.S. inflation rises sharply again in August and stays at 30-year high

    The cost of goods and services rose sharply again in August and left the rate of U.S. inflation at a 30-year high, with all signs pointing to price pressures snaking into next year.