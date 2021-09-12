Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 13, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Movers
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EDUCATION

Antonio Delgado has been promoted to vice president of innovation and technology partnerships at Miami Dade College. He previously served as dean of the School of Engineering, Technology and Design at the college.

FINANCIAL PLANNING

Philip Herzberg has been named lead financial advisor with Team Hewins in Miami. He is a regular tax and estate columnist for the Journal of Financial Planning, and has served as the 2018-2019 president of the estate planning council of Greater Miami and is a past president of the FPA of Florida and the FPA of Miami.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Accenture has promoted Dan Baldor to office managing director for Miami. He will continue in his role as life sciences client group lead and strategy and consulting products lead for Accenture’s south market unit. He has been with the firm 16 years.

NONPROFIT

Suzanne Tharpe has been named vice president of development at Gilda’s Club South Florida in Fort Lauderdale. She most recently served as director of development for WLRN Public Radio and Television in Miami. Before that, she was vice president of marketing and communications for the Miami-Dade Beacon Council.

Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services (Miami Bridge) has named Jennifer Buchanan to lead the youth advocacy organization as its new chief executive officer. She was executive director of The Florida Fury Hockey Foundation. Before that she was the chief development officer at HANDY, Inc., in Broward County.

ABC Cares Foundation in Coconut Creek has named William Hayden Casson as vice president of development. Before joining ABC Cares, he was vice president of business development with Easy Builder in Fort Lauderdale.

REAL ESTATE

SRS Real Estate Partners has named Will Crowden senior vice president in the South Florida office in Fort Lauderdale. He focuses on tenant and landlord representation, specializing in retail site selection and the sale and leasing of retail properties. In Chicago, he worked with Baum Realty Group as a managing director.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Rashad D. Thomas has been named regional director of external affairs with AT&T Florida, responsible for Miami-Dade County and parts of Broward County. Before joining AT&T, he was manager of strategic partnerships and community relations at PortMiami. Before that, he was the assistant to the Miami Dade Deputy Mayor, responsible for the office’s COVID-19 Response Team.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)

    Does the September share price for Computacenter plc ( LON:CCC ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Experian plc (LON:EXPN)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Experian plc ( LON:EXPN ) by projecting its future cash...

  • Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

    North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. The ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocate for a gradual move away from the fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy. “Our demand is to stop looking for oil and gas, and stop handing out new permits to companies,” says Lars Haltbrekken, climate and energy spokesman for the Socialist Left party — a likely coalition partner for Labor.

  • Moynihan’s BofA Shake-Up Paves Way for a New Crop of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- An era of power brokers near the top of Bank of America Corp. is ending as Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan elevates a fleet of younger executives into the ranks of eventual potential successors. The shake-up gives two men with years of experience at the bank significantly more stature. Alastair Borthwick will take over as chief financial officer, while Dean Athanasia will add responsibility for the commercial bank to his role overseeing the consumer and small-business banki

  • BofA Overhauls Management Team, Names Alastair Borthwick CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. announced its most significant leadership changes since the financial crisis, replacing the chief financial officer and elevating five new members to the senior management team, including three women.Alastair Borthwick, president of global commercial banking, will replace CFO Paul Donofrio next quarter, the company said Friday in an internal memo. Dean Athanasia, head of the consumer and small-business unit, will take on a larger role at the firm by adding re

  • Former CIA Acting and Deputy Director Morell on counterterrorism 20 years after 9/11

    Former Acting and Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell joins “CBS Mornings” with analysis of where the United States stands in the fight against terror, 20 years after 9/11.

  • ‘Traditional banking might not be the right path for us’: Rocket CEO

    Vice-Chairman and CEO of Rocket Companies Jay Farner joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of the housing market, the company’s expansion into auto, and how Biden’s new vaccination policy could affect employees of Rocket Companies.

  • Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Sept. 10

    Welcome to Sportico‘s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Wasserman Accelerates European Growth With Düsseldorf Office Wasserman, the global sports, music and marketing agency, has opened a full-service marketing office in Düsseldorf, Germany. The office will be led by marketing executives Kai Burkhard and Sebastian Birwe, […]

  • Well, that didn't last long. Klaus Biesenbach is out at MOCA, days after new hire

    Klaus Biesenbach, who recently shifted from director to artistic director, will lead Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie and future Museum of the 20th Century.

  • Jim Lanzone, Former Head Of CBS Interactive, Named Yahoo Chief Executive

    Yahoo Friday named Jim Lanzone, a veteran tech and media executive, CEO of Tinder and former head of CBS Interactive, as its new chief executive effective September 27. He succeeds Guru Gowrappan, who becomes senior advisor to the private equity business of Apollo Global Management, which acquired Yahoo and other media assets from Verizon in […]

  • Two leading Generali investors could seek new CEO -sources

    MILAN (Reuters) -Two leading Generali investors are ready to push to replace current CEO Philippe Donnet if the top Italian insurer's board fails to reach an accord to keep him in the job, three sources close to the matter said. The Trieste-based insurer is due to appoint a new board next spring and speculation over Donnet's future has mounted in recent months as tensions among shareholders simmer. In a sign battle lines are being drawn, the two Generali investors, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, on Saturday disclosed a pact to consult over decisions concerning Generali..

  • Former CBS Interactive Chief Jim Lanzone Leaves Tinder to Become CEO of Yahoo

    Jim Lanzone, the former chief executive officer of CBS Interactive, is leaving Tinder to become CEO of Yahoo. He’ll succeed Guru Gowrappan effective Sept. 27. Gowrappan has been named senior advisor to Apollo’s private equity business. Apollo is the privately held company that financially backs Yahoo. Yahoo “intends to invest significantly in the user experience and develop exciting new offerings that can build on its premier brands in sports, finance, news, technology and more,” the company sai

  • Benevity Hires Former Adobe Executive as Chief Product Officer to Bring Next-Generation ESG Products to More Companies

    Scott Lee, former VP Product of Adobe Workfront and product leader for Xbox and Windows, will usher in the next generation of market-leading corporate purpose solutions

  • Yahoo names Tinder top boss as CEO

    (Reuters) -Yahoo on Friday named dating app Tinder's boss Jim Lanzone as its chief executive officer, just days after Apollo Global Management Inc completed its purchase of the online media company from Verizon Communications Inc. Apollo on Sept. 1 closed its $5 billion acquisition of Verizon Media and renamed it Yahoo after Verizon's iconic digital brand.

  • Faded internet pioneer Yahoo gets new boss

    One-time internet giant Yahoo, which has undergone recent ownership changes and strategic pivots, announced Friday that Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone will be its new chief as the company looks for new opportunities.

  • Swiping Right: Yahoo Names Tinder CEO as New Top Exec, Tinder Names First Female CEO to Replace Him

    Yahoo announced it hired Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone as its new CEO, one week after private equity firm Apollo Global Management completed the acquisition of Yahoo -- formerly Verizon Media. See: 10 of the...

  • Why Echo Global Logistics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) jumped more than 50% on Friday morning after the transportation company announced a deal to be acquired by private equity firm The Jordan Company (TJC). Echo is an asset-light transportation company providing freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions for large customers. The company is a go-between for shippers and transportation providers.