Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 13, 2021

EDUCATION

Antonio Delgado has been promoted to vice president of innovation and technology partnerships at Miami Dade College. He previously served as dean of the School of Engineering, Technology and Design at the college.

FINANCIAL PLANNING

Philip Herzberg has been named lead financial advisor with Team Hewins in Miami. He is a regular tax and estate columnist for the Journal of Financial Planning, and has served as the 2018-2019 president of the estate planning council of Greater Miami and is a past president of the FPA of Florida and the FPA of Miami.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Accenture has promoted Dan Baldor to office managing director for Miami. He will continue in his role as life sciences client group lead and strategy and consulting products lead for Accenture’s south market unit. He has been with the firm 16 years.

NONPROFIT

Suzanne Tharpe has been named vice president of development at Gilda’s Club South Florida in Fort Lauderdale. She most recently served as director of development for WLRN Public Radio and Television in Miami. Before that, she was vice president of marketing and communications for the Miami-Dade Beacon Council.

Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services (Miami Bridge) has named Jennifer Buchanan to lead the youth advocacy organization as its new chief executive officer. She was executive director of The Florida Fury Hockey Foundation. Before that she was the chief development officer at HANDY, Inc., in Broward County.

ABC Cares Foundation in Coconut Creek has named William Hayden Casson as vice president of development. Before joining ABC Cares, he was vice president of business development with Easy Builder in Fort Lauderdale.

REAL ESTATE

SRS Real Estate Partners has named Will Crowden senior vice president in the South Florida office in Fort Lauderdale. He focuses on tenant and landlord representation, specializing in retail site selection and the sale and leasing of retail properties. In Chicago, he worked with Baum Realty Group as a managing director.

Story continues

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Rashad D. Thomas has been named regional director of external affairs with AT&T Florida, responsible for Miami-Dade County and parts of Broward County. Before joining AT&T, he was manager of strategic partnerships and community relations at PortMiami. Before that, he was the assistant to the Miami Dade Deputy Mayor, responsible for the office’s COVID-19 Response Team.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.