Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Aug. 9, 2021

Movers
·2 min read

ACCOUNTING

Jill Masur has been promoted to principal in the assurance and advisory services department at Kaufman Rossin in Fort Lauderdale. Before joining the firm in 2003, she worked at Grant Thornton and Office Depot.

BANKING

Ed Joyce has been named vice chairman of Grove Bank & Trust in Miami after serving in several leadership positions for Northern Trust, including chief fiduciary officer, for the past 37 years.

CONSTRUCTION

Scott Zdroik has been named director of business development for FINFROCK South Florida. He was director of business development at Straticon Construction in Stuart.

HOSPITALITY

Raul Leal has been named chief executive officer of SH Hotels & Resorts in Miami. He was president and CEO of Virgin Hotels for 10 years.

LAW

Lindsay A. Gunia has joined Stearns Weaver Miller’s Coral Gables office as a Shareholder in the marital and family law group. She specializes in handling complex cases for high-net-worth individuals and business owners. Before joining the firm, she was a partner at a boutique Miami family law firm, Foster·Morales Sockel·Stone.

NONPROFIT

Jim Brady will join the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation in Miami as vice president for journalism. Heidi Barker, a former NBC Network News producer, will be Knight’s new vice president for communications and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Brady was editor-in-chief of Digital First Media. He also is the CEO of consulting firm Spirited Media. Barker was vice president of corporate communications at Carnival Corporation. Before that, she was chief communications officer at Cleveland Avenue in Chicago.

VISUAL ARTS

Cordelia de Freitas has been named director for Aqua Art Miami, a satellite art fair during Art Basel Miami. She was the managing director for House of Fine Art and Maddox Gallery. Before that, she was the founder, co-owner and director of BOX Galleries in Chelsea, London.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.

