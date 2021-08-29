Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Aug. 30, 2021

Movers
ADVERTISING

Danny Alvarez has been named executive creative director at GUT Agency in Miami. Before joining GUT, he worked at top agencies, including Wieden+Kennedy, TBWA\Chiat\Day, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, BBDO and DAVID. He also is an artist who has exhibited his work at national and international art shows, most notably Art Basel.

ARTS

Vanja Plavsa has been promoted to event director at Mana Wynwood. She was an event coordinator and assistant director for the firm. She will serve as overall administrator for event venues and point of contact for event bookings or inquiries.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Driftwood Capital has named Caroline Gould Lewittes managing director of investor and public relations, and George Rupp has joined the firm as managing director of business development and consultant relations. Both will work out of the firm’s Miami headquarters.

Seth Denison has been named principal at Miami-based Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services. He specializes in capital markets, structured finance, and debt and equity placement throughout the United States. He was a senior managing director at Hart Advisors in Miami.

CONSTRUCTION

Family-owned and operated Miami firm Central Civil Construction has named Robert “Bob” T. Murphy as president of the firm. Most recently, he was regional director for Daniel O’Connell’s Sons, specializing in wastewater treatment for Miami-Dade County’s Water and Sewer Department consent decree projects.

FINANCE

Jerry Castro has joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management as a market executive for the Miami and islands market, which includes Key West, St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was managing director and market head of UBS in Washington, D.C.

LAW

Miami-based litigation firm Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine, has named Lauren S. Fallick a partner in the firm. She will focus her practice on complex commercial and business litigation, and real estate and construction litigation. She previously worked at the firm in 2009. Before rejoining Kluger Kaplan, she was a partner at Haber Law in Miami.

Kate Inman has joined Holland & Knight’s corporate practice group as of counsel in Miami. She was general counsel and secretary of OPKO Health, a Miami-based healthcare company. She was an associate at Holland & Knight from 2001 to 2007.

MARITIME | HEALTH

Bo Nylandsted Larsen will be vice president of commercial partnerships at VIKAND Solutions, a global maritime medical operations and public health provider, effective Sept. 1. For the last seven years, he was senior vice president for strategic partnerships, and a senior advisor, at Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). He also led CLIA’s global executive partner program.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.

