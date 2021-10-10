Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 10, 2021

LAW

Gabriel “Gabe” Groisman has been named a partner at LSN Partners, a government and business consulting firm in Miami Beach. He will focus his practice on advocacy, public affairs, government procurement and business startups. He also will be joining Llorente & Heckler as a partner and practicing attorney in Miami Beach. He was a partner and co-chair of the trade secrets and IP practice group at Meland, Russin & Budwik in Miami.

The law firm of Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman in Miami has named Sonja Chaves chief operating officer. She was chief financial officer at Daszkal Bolton in Boca Raton.

LOGISTICS

Christian Ryser has been promoted to chief executive officer of Rhenus Logistics USA in Miami. He was chief operating officer for Rhenus LATAM Hispanic Region.

MARITIME | HEALTH

Dave Bull has been named senior vice president and general manager of Vikand Direct, a maritime healthcare technology solution of Vikand Solutions of Fort Lauderdale. Before joining Vikand, he was a manager for the Walt Disney Company, including stints at Disney Cruise Lines and ABC television network.

MEDICAL

Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood has realigned members of its executive team to better position the organization for future growth. Nina Beauchesne has been promoted to executive vice president and chief transformation officer. She was senior vice president. Matthew Muhart has been promoted to executive vice president and chief strategy officer. He was executive vice president and chief administrative officer. David Smith has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer. He was senior vice president. Jeffrey S. Sturman moves to senior vice president and chief digital officer from chief information officer.

HCA East Florida in Fort Lauderdale has promoted Natalie Ransom to division chief nursing executive. She has been with HCA Healthcare for 24 years, most recently, as the chief nursing officer for North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. Before joining North Florida Regional Medical Center, she held roles as chief nursing officer and associate chief nursing officer at MountainView Hospital in Nevada.

