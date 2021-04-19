Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of April 19, 2021

Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of April 19, 2021

Movers
LAW

Jeffrey Gilbert has been named partner in the commercial litigation and real estate practices at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr in Miami. He was a partner at Cozen O’Connor in Miami.

Adam D. Kemper has been named a partner and business unit leader in the Fort Lauderdale office of Kelley Kronenberg. He will join the firm’s employment and labor practice group. He was with Greenspoon Marder.

NONPROFIT

The Everglades Foundation, headquartered in Palmetto Bay, has named Bradley Watson as its new senior policy adviser. He was executive director of the Coastal States Organization (CSO), a consensus-based group representing the governors of the nation’s coastal and Great Lakes states, commonwealths and territories.

Tanya Ramos-Puig has been named president of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation in Miami, the philanthropic arm of The Latin Recording Academy. Previously she was chief executive officer at Pencils of Promise, and an independent consultant.

Barry Vogel has been named chief administrative officer at Easterseals South Florida in Miami. He was managing director for Florida International University’s Global First Year pathway program for international students.

REAL ESTATE

Harlan Goldberg has been named senior managing director of Bespoke Real Estate in Miami Beach. Before joining Bespoke, he was vice president of business development at Cervera Real Estate. Before that, he was sales director at Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

Christine Martinez de Castro has joined CMC Group, a luxury real estate development firm in Miami, as director of sales and marketing. She was director of marketing for premium cigar manufacturer Gurkha Cigars.

Kaley Tuning has been promoted to sales director at Native Realty in Fort Lauderdale. She joined the firm as a sales associate in 2019.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.

